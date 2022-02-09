Picture emerges of Boris Johnson near bottle of bubbly during Christmas quiz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Picture emerges of Boris Johnson near bottle of bubbly during Christmas quiz

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 12.39pm Updated: February 9 2022, 4.33pm
Boris Johnson’s Downing Street is being investigated by police over party claims (Victoria Jones/PA)
Scotland Yard is facing calls to expand its investigation into alleged breaches of lockdown rules in No 10 after a picture emerged showing Boris Johnson near an open bottle of sparkling wine during a Christmas quiz.

The Mirror published a photo on Wednesday showing the Prime Minister and three members of staff – one wearing tinsel and another in a Santa hat – near what appears to be an uncorked bottle of prosecco and an open bag of crisps.

The event on December 15 2020, which Downing Street insists was a “virtual quiz”, is not one of those being investigated by the Metropolitan Police after officers were passed evidence from the Sue Gray inquiry.

The image added to the pressure on the Prime Minister after major Tory donor John Armitage suggested his leadership is past the point of no return.

Battling to stay in power in the face of Conservative unrest over partygate, Mr Johnson signalled to the Commons that laws requiring people in England with Covid-19 to self-isolate will be lifted within weeks.

But the Mirror publishing its latest photo during Prime Minister’s Questions prompted a challenge from shadow minister Fabian Hamilton.

The Labour MP said the image appears to show “one of the Christmas parties he told us never happened”, adding: “Will the Prime Minister be referring this party to the police as it is not one of the ones currently being investigated?”

Mr Johnson responded: “In what he has just said, I’m afraid he is completely in error.”

The issue of the new image was raised in the Commons
Challenged again during PMQs, Mr Johnson added: “That event already has been submitted for investigation.”

Tory MP Neil Hudson called for all the evidence to be published to stem the “drip, drip, drip” of alleged Covid breaches and “upsetting images” in a sign the revelation was further damaging Conservatives’ view of Mr Johnson.

“I’m incredibly disappointed and upset. Yet again I have to say that categorically I will not defend the indefensible,” the Penrith and The Border MP told GB News.

“I’m very clear that if rules have been broken and indeed if the law has been broken it doesn’t matter how serious you are there has to be serious consequences.”

London was under Tier 2 restrictions at the time, which prohibited social mixing between different households indoors.

Official guidance said: “Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

Ms Gray’s update into her inquiry revealed that police were investigating 12 events in Downing Street and wider government, but the “online Christmas quiz” was not considered to have “reached the threshold for criminal investigation”.

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s hostile former chief adviser, tweeted: “There’s waaaaay better pics than that floating around, incl in the flat.”

A separate image of the same quiz emerged in December but did not show any alcohol.

Adam Wagner, a human rights lawyer who has been examining Covid laws, said: “I think there is no longer any justification for the police not to investigate this event.

“I imagine the reason decided not to investigate this gathering is because the (previous) image was ambiguous – the PM may have dialled in but not have been himself participating in an illegal gathering. But now it seems obvious from the photo he himself is participating in a social gathering.”

The Prime Minister’s press secretary insisted the event was a “virtual quiz” but was unable to say whether the photograph had been submitted to the Gray inquiry in evidence.

“I’m not going to get into precise evidence but she obviously had access to all the evidence she needed,” the press secretary said.

With police having received more than 300 photographs from Ms Gray’s investigation, Mr Johnson gave his firmest commitment to date to “immediately publish in full whatever” he is given by Ms Gray after all inquiries are concluded.

Earlier in the day, Mr Armitage, who has given more than £3 million to the Conservative Party, said leaders should quit if they lose their “moral authority” as he said “the lack of honour inherent in modern politics incredibly distressing”.

Asked by the BBC if he thinks Mr Johnson’s leadership is past the point of no return, the financier said: “Personally, yes.”

Mr Armitage, the co-founder of hedge fund Egerton Capital, suggested that Mr Johnson’s attempts to change his administration are not enough to win back support.

“What about a sense of personal responsibility? You know ‘I’m going to change my chief of staff and it will all be fine’. Oh, really?” he said.

The BBC reported that Mr Armitage has told the Conservative Party he will not be giving it any more money as things stand, but he plans to remain a member.

He has donated more than £500,000 to the Tories since Mr Johnson became Prime Minister, but he has also given money to Labour, including £12,500 in March.

