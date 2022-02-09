Starmer accuses PM and Chancellor of ‘big scam’ over cost of living help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Starmer accuses PM and Chancellor of ‘big scam’ over cost of living help

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 12.49pm Updated: February 9 2022, 4.31pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions to raise concerns over the Government’s policy to give all 28 million households in Britain a £200 up-front rebate on their energy bills (PA)
Boris Johnson and “loan shark” Rishi Sunak have been accused by Labour of operating a “big scam” via their energy bill support package.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions to raise concerns over the Government’s policy to give all 28 million households in Britain a £200 up-front rebate on their energy bills from October.

This will be recouped by hiking bills by £40 per year over five years from 2023.

Chancellor Mr Sunak has also promised a £150 council tax rebate for homes in bands A to D.

Sir Keir told Mr Johnson to “stand up to this Chancellor” by telling him to support families “rather than loading them with debt” and take a look at the “bumper profits” of oil and gas giants.

But Mr Johnson said the Labour plan, which includes a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers, would “clobber” supplies but joked it was an “improvement” on nationalising the companies.

The Prime Minister added: “What he would be doing is hitting the energy companies at precisely the time when we need to encourage them go for more gas because we need to transition now to cleaner fuels.

“What this Government is providing is £9.1 billion worth of support, it’s more generous than anything Labour is offering.”

But Sir Keir accused Mr Johnson of “bluff and bluster”, adding in the Commons: “The reality is this – on top of the Tory tax rises, on top of the soaring prices, the loan shark Chancellor and his unwitting sidekick have now kicked up a buy-now, pay-later scheme.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London (House of Commons/PA)

“It leaves taxpayers in debt while oil and gas companies say they’ve got more money than they know what to do with.

“It’s the same old story with this Government: get in a mess, protect their mates and ask working people to pick up the bill.

“But isn’t he worried that everyone can now see that with this Prime Minister and this Chancellor it’s all one big scam and people across the country are paying the price?”

Mr Johnson replied: “What they can see is a Government that is absolutely committed to doing the right thing for the people of this country and taking the tough decisions when Labour is calling for us to take the easy way out and spend more taxpayers’ money.”

Earlier, Sir Keir suggested Mr Johnson’s Cabinet is “turning a blind eye to scammers” after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng appeared to downplay the regularity of fraud crimes.

When defending the Prime Minister for claiming that crime had fallen under his leadership, Mr Kwarteng said Mr Johnson had not included fraud in his definition of crime.

Sir Keir asked: “Was the Business Secretary right to say that fraud is not something that people experience in their day-to-day lives?”

Mr Johnson replied: “This Government and this country despises those who defraud people and that’s why we crack down on fraudsters.”

