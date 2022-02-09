Spencer has to ‘keep my mouth shut’ while Islamophobia investigation continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Spencer has to ‘keep my mouth shut’ while Islamophobia investigation continues

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 2.55pm
Mark Spencer arriving in Downing Street (PA)
Mark Spencer arriving in Downing Street (PA)

Commons Leader Mark Spencer said it was “a bit rough” that he has been unable to defend himself publicly against accusations of Islamophobia.

Mr Spencer was moved from chief whip to his new post in Boris Johnson’s minor reshuffle but his continued role in Government raised eyebrows as he continues to be investigated over his role in MP Nusrat Ghani’s allegations of Islamophobia.

The Prime Minister commissioned an investigation to “establish the facts” regarding the Tory MP’s claim that she was told by a whip her dismissal as a minister in 2020 was partly because of concerns about her “Muslimness”.

Mr Spencer identified himself as the whip but denied her accusation.

Sherwood MP Mr Spencer told BBC Radio Nottingham he had to stay quiet while the investigation – being carried out by Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s adviser on ministerial interests – was conducted.

He said: “That investigation is ongoing… we wait for the results of that.

“If I’m honest with you… that is a bit rough, when you’re accused of something of that nature. It’s a bit rough not being able to defend yourself until the results of that investigation come forward.

“I’ve just got to keep my mouth shut, present the facts to Lord Geidt who’s doing the investigation, and then once that’s concluded, I think we’ll be able to have a fairly open conversation about that.”

Downing Street said it was important to let the investigation run its course.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “The Prime Minister has been very clear that there is no place within our society for anti-Muslim hatred, racism or discrimination of any kind.

“He asked for an investigation to establish the facts of what happened in this particular case.”

She added that “it’s important that we let that investigation run to establish the facts”.

Ms Ghani has yet to respond to Mr Spencer’s new role.

A spokesman for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his deputy, Angela Rayner, had written a letter to the Government setting out concerns about the decision to give Mr Spencer a new ministerial job while a probe into his conduct is under way.

The party spokesman told reporters: “Clearly we are concerned at the way in which the Ghani inquiry was supposed to be a serious investigation into the culture within Government, and we would hope that that investigation will deliver on its objectives – notwithstanding the fact that one of the people being investigated seems to have been promoted while it is going on.”

Asked about Lord Geidt’s involvement, Sir Keir’s spokesman said it was a “good thing” if the allegations were being looked at in view of the ministerial code.

But he said there were long-held fears about the “lack of genuine independence” of Mr Johnson’s ethics adviser, given “all roads lead back to the Prime Minister”.

“While we welcome the investigation, as ever we have serious concerns as to what information will actually make the light of day,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier