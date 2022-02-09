Starmer played five-a-side football ‘as normal’ after being confronted by mob

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Starmer played five-a-side football ‘as normal’ after being confronted by mob

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 4.05pm
Police and protesters in Westminster clashed as officers used a police vehicle to escort Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to safety (Conor Noon/PA/screen grab)
Police and protesters in Westminster clashed as officers used a police vehicle to escort Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to safety (Conor Noon/PA/screen grab)

Sir Keir Starmer was “fine” after being mobbed by anti-Covid restriction protesters and played football later that evening, his spokesman confirmed.

Police had to bundle the Labour leader into a blue-light vehicle to drive him away from demonstrators on Monday, some of whom accused him of “protecting paedophiles” – comments that have been linked to a jibe made by the Prime Minister.

A spokesman for the opposition leader told reporters: “He’s fine, thank you for asking.

“He was back at his desk straight after. Police did their job.

“Obviously these things look sort of rougher on the camera often than they are.

“But, as I say, police did a good job, he was back at his desk afterwards and he was off playing five-a-side football that night as normal.”

In the wake of the ambush, a host of Conservative and opposition MPs have renewed calls for Boris Johnson to apologise for what has been branded a “scurrilous accusation” against Sir Keir.

Mr Johnson last week accused his rival of failing to prosecute notorious paedophile Jimmy Savile while he was director of public prosecutions.

The Prime Minister has looked to clarify the remarks but has not apologised.

Labour said there was “concern” that Mr Johnson had given “legitimacy” to far-right conspiracies that had possibly fuelled demonstrators to ambush Sir Keir outside Parliament.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) was able to return to work and even play football in the evening following his ambush by demonstrators
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) was able to return to work and even play football in the evening following his ambush by demonstrators (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A spokesman for the opposition leader said: “You will have heard Labour spokespeople say in the last 24 hours that there has been concern at the Prime Minister giving legitimacy to these views that originated in the dark corners of the internet, in far-right conspiracies.

“And I think there is a question over whether these are ideas that the Prime Minister should give legitimacy to by raising them at the despatch box in the House of Commons.”

Although Sir Keir was head of the Crown Prosecution Service in 2009 when a decision was taken not to prosecute Savile, he had no personal involvement in the deliberations.

Labour said Monday’s incident occurred when Sir Keir, who was accompanied by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, was walking back from the Ministry of Defence after a briefing on the situation in Ukraine.

The party said it would not be commenting on whether security arrangements would be being scaled up following the incident.

