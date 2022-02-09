Government launches ‘national conversation’ on future of public rail service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Government launches ‘national conversation’ on future of public rail service

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 5.10pm
The rail company will fall into public hands from April 1 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The rail company will fall into public hands from April 1 (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government has invited opposition politicians and trade unions to take part in a “national conversation” about the future of Scotland’s rail services as they return to public ownership.

Transport minister, Jenny Gilruth, confirmed on Wednesday that ScotRail would be taken over by the public sector from April 1, admitting “much work still needs to be done”.

In a statement at Holyrood, the minister invited opposition parties to meet with her and share their ideas for the service, which will be stripped from Dutch firm Abellio.

“Today I want to kick-start a national conversation about what our new beginning for ScotRail should look like – an affordable, sustainable, customer focused rail passenger service in Scotland in a post-pandemic world,” she said.

“I told Parliament last week I would listen. To that end, and at the core of this statement to Parliament today, is an invitation to all members who have a genuine interest in the future of ScotRail, to get involved and work with me to shape the change that needs to happen.

“I’m happy to meet with representatives from every party, and my private office has already extended an invitation to opposition spokespeople.

“Change will happen on April 1 – so my invitation to all members today is let’s have a conversation about that change and let’s work together to influence how that happens. After all, we all want a railway that delivers for our constituents.”

Opposition MSPs were receptive to the idea, with Tory transport spokesman, Graham Simpson, saying: “It sounds like she wants us to help her create that vision, and in the spirit in which she delivered her statement I am more than happy to help her with that and join her in genuine cross-party talks.

Jenny Gilruth
Jenny Gilruth made a statement to MSPs on Wednesday (Malcolm MacKenzie/PA)

“But if I could gently suggest that needs to be more than the occasional half an hour, these need to be regular discussions if we’re going to get this right.”

Labour transport spokesman, Neil Bibby, said: “I welcome the minister saying she is in listening mode, but can I say to the minister, the test will be what the minister does not just what the minister says.”

When asked about ruling out compulsory redundancies, Ms Gilruth said she had a Thursday meeting planned with union officials, but added: “I can’t imagine that it would be something that this Government would seek to take forward.”

She added: “I hope that gives him some reassurance but I do want to speak to the unions about this, there are a number of other issues that we will have to unpack in the course of that meeting.”

When pushed by Mr Bibby, the minister stressed there were no current plans to cut any jobs once the service is nationalised.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier