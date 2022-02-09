Consultation launched on women’s safety on public transport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Consultation launched on women’s safety on public transport

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 5.56pm
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth announced the consultation on Wednesday (Malcolm MacKenzie/PA)
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth announced the consultation on Wednesday (Malcolm MacKenzie/PA)

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on women’s safety on public transport, a minister announced on Wednesday.

With ScotRail set be taken into public ownership, transport minister, Jenny Gilruth, said harassment of women is a “systemic problem” and one that she has faced on public transport.

Ms Gilruth told MSPs – as she opened a “national conversation” about the future of rail services – that the Government needs to identify “where it is that women feel unsafe on our public transport systems – and then identify how we’re going to fix it”.

“To that end, I am announcing today that the Scottish Government will be consulting with women and women’s organisations across the country to better understand their experiences and how we can improve our public transport system to make it safer and more enjoyable for them to use,” she said.

ScotRail train at Edinburgh Waverley Station
The train company will fall into public hands from April 1 (Danny Lawson/PA)

The British Transport Police and trade unions will also be consulted on how to fix the problem.

Last year, YouGov found that 55% of London-based women asked had experienced some sort of unwanted sexual behaviour while on public transport, compared to 21% of men.

Opposition MSPs have railed against potential cuts to ticket offices at train stations, saying it could compromise the safety of travellers.

“It’s not just about our station platforms – it’s the walk to the station, it’s the journey on the train home, it’s making sure you don’t catch the last train to Fife because it’s full of drunk men who will squeeze in beside you despite the fact you are surrounded by empty seats,” the minister said.

“And so you sit quietly with your headphones in, until you get up the gumption to move.

“And when you do move seats, like the woman across the aisle, you’re shouted at for daring to escape.

“‘I’m only having a laugh’ as he shunts his leg against yours and you hope he doesn’t follow with his friend when you move away.

“So let me say to the opposition benches, but particularly to the male opposition members who last week wanted to tell me about women’s safety on our trains.

“I know all about it. I have been there.”

She added: “It is a systemic problem and it is not just about our ticket offices, it’s about all the places on our public transport networks where women are scared to go because of men’s behaviour.

“So, as we look to the vision for Scotland’s new railway, we have many choices to make.

“I want our railways to be safe places for women to travel.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier