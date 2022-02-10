Teachers at 23 private schools strike over pensions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Private schools have said they are “disappointed” by a teachers’ strike over pensions, after a rise in pension contributions put them in a “very difficult position”.

On Thursday, teachers at 23 independent schools within the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST) went on strike, with around 1,500 members of the NEU teaching union involved.

Six days of strike action have been announced starting from Thursday, with the last held on March 3, following a proposal from the GDST to withdraw staff from the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS).

The NEU, the recognised union for staff across the 23 independent schools run by the GDST, said leaving the scheme would leave affected teachers 20% worse off on average in terms of their annual pension payments.

It has said that teachers have experienced a “steady decline” in their standard of living over several years, with pay rises below inflation and a pay freeze over the last academic year.

A growing number of private schools are leaving the TPS after the Government raised the rate of employers’ contributions by 43% in 2019.

State schools were covered for the increase but private schools were not.

Cheryl Giovannoni, the GDST’s chief executive, said that the rise in contributions had put schools in a “very difficult position”.

She said it had “sadly” had “a severe impact on our expenditure”.

“We understand the strength of feeling amongst our teachers over this issue and of course the concerns raised by our parents,” she added.

She said that the GDST cared “deeply about our teachers” and “would not have put forward these proposals unless we felt they were absolutely necessary to support the long-term sustainability of the GDST family of schools”.

Ms Giovannoni said that the GDST was proposing a “strong alternative” pension scheme with a “20% employer contribution alongside other benefits.

“We know how much our teachers care about our students and many have wrestled with the decision to strike,” she added.

She said the GDST was “disappointed” that the NEU had called for strike action “prematurely” while GDST Trustees were considering feedback from the consultation process.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said that the GDST had “no justification in its plan to slash the pensions of its teaching staff”.

“Teachers always take strike action with a heavy heart, which is why this extraordinary mandate should give the Trust pause,” he added.

“Members are angry and determined to defend what is rightfully theirs.

“These are committed and hard-working staff who have been pushed to the point of taking action, the like of which the Girls’ Day School Trust has never seen.

“Teachers’ strength of feeling is unwavering.”

The walkout is the first strike in the trust’s 149-year history.