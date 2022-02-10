Government accused of ‘tightening the screws’ on students and universities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Government has been accused of “quietly tightening the financial screws” on students and graduates, using high levels of inflation as an excuse to cut student loans.

In a new paper from the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS), published on Thursday, researchers have said that students face “substantial cuts” to maintenance loans while parental earnings thresholds will remain frozen in cash terms.

“The uplift in the level of loans will fall far short of inflation,” the paper says.

It finds that a graduate earning £30,000 will need to pay £113 more towards their student loan in the next tax year than the Government had previously said, while “tuition fees will remain frozen in cash terms for another year, which hits universities and mainly benefits the taxpayer”.

“The Government is saving £2.3 billion on student loans under the cover of high inflation,” it says.

Ben Waltmann, senior research economist at the IFS, said that the Government “seems determined to use high inflation as a cover for reducing the taxpayer cost of student loans”.

“Large real-terms cuts in maintenance loans could cause genuine hardship for students on tight budgets,” he added.

Mr Waltmann said that the freeze in the repayment threshold would mostly hit middle-income graduates, “whose budgets are already being squeezed by the rise in the cost of living, the freeze in the personal allowance and the hike in National Insurance”.

And the extension of the freeze in maximum fees will add further pressure on universities, while only benefiting the highest-earning graduates.

Matt Western MP, Labour’s shadow universities minister, said that the Government was using “a smokescreen to hammer students and graduates”.

“Labour would raise money to cut energy bills, through a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas profits, saving most household £200 off their bills, with targeted support of £600 in total for those need it most,” he added.

“The Conservatives don’t have an answer to the cost of living crisis because they are creating the cost-of-living crisis.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Our student finance system was designed to ensure those from the poorest families get the most support whilst they study.

“Those students currently have access to the largest ever amounts of living costs support in cash terms and we have increased maximum loans for living costs over the last two years.

“The student loan system needs to be fairer for both students and the taxpayer.

“With graduate salaries rising it is only fair to ask borrowers who are benefiting financially from their higher education make a reasonable contribution towards its costs.

“We are also tackling dropout rates and improving graduate outcomes so that students get better value for money, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.”