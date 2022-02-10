Study finds poorer children ‘years behind’ peers when it comes to managing money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Study finds poorer children ‘years behind’ peers when it comes to managing money

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 12.04am Updated: February 10 2022, 7.27am
The financial skills of poorer 15 year-olds are years’ behind their peers, a new study has found (PA)
The financial skills of poorer 15 year-olds are years’ behind their peers, a new study has found (PA)

The financial skills of poorer 15-year-olds are years behind those of their peers, a new study has found.

Children aged 15 from poor backgrounds have similar financial knowledge to 11-year-olds from the wealthiest backgrounds, the research suggests.

In a study commissioned by St James’s Place, a financial advice provider, the financial skills and behaviour of 3.745 British seven to 17-year-olds were analysed.

Children from poorer backgrounds were less likely than more affluent peers to understand interest rates.

Around one in three 11 to 17-year-olds from poorer families are unable to work out how an interest rate of 2% would increase their savings, compared with 14% of children from wealthy families.

Wealthier families were also more confident when it came to teaching their children about money.

Nearly two-thirds – 65% – of wealthy parents felt confident when teaching children about managing finances, compared with 52% of poorer parents.

The report notes that “young people from affluent backgrounds are more likely to save some of their money, and for a longer period of time”, although it adds it is “perhaps unsurprising” that there are differences in how children save depending on their family background.

Wealthier parents were also more likely to say they would be able to impact how their child would behave with money in the long-term, with 46% of wealthier parents versus 37% of poorer parents reporting this.

There were also differences in the skills taught in school depending on economic background.

Wealthier pupils were more likely to say they had been taught skills such as working out change from shopping, about saving money, and the difference between things they “need” or “want” to buy, compared with poorer pupils.

Professor John Jerrim, the lead author of the study at the UCL Social Research Institute, said it is “deeply concerning that there appears to be a significant gap in disadvantaged children’s financial knowledge which appears to emerge when they are young”.

He added: “Our study shows that the financial skills of disadvantaged children, who are just about to leave secondary school, are similar to those children from advantaged backgrounds who have just joined secondary school.”

Prof Jerrim said the gap in financial knowledge between the poorest and richest children was similar at ages 13 and 17, “indicating that the root causes of these inequalities in young people’s financial skills is taking hold before children enter secondary school”.

He added: “Given that young people from more disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds are, unfortunately, most likely to struggle financially during adulthood and become trapped in a cycle of poverty and debt, much more needs to be done to improve disadvantaged young people’s understanding of money and how it works.”

James Bowen, director of policy for school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “It’s important to remember that many schools already do a great deal of work to support pupils’ financial education.

“This begins in primary schools where pupils start to learn the basics about money, predominantly through the maths curriculum. As they progress through secondary schools, many will start to learn more directly about economic wellbeing through their school’s PSHE curriculum.

“We know that there are gaps in educational outcomes between disadvantaged pupils and their peers across a number of areas and that is why it is essential that government policy is directed at helping schools to close those gaps in all areas of the curriculum.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “High-quality financial education is key to making sure young people have the knowledge and financial skills to make important decisions later in life.

“Financial literacy is compulsory for 11 to 16-year-olds in the national curriculum, so young people are taught about the importance of personal budgeting, savings, money management and calculating interest.

“The Money and Pensions Service recently published guidance to help schools boost financial education, but we are also working across Government to explore further support for schools so young people of all backgrounds gain this vital life skill.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]