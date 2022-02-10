Labour demand £400 fuel payment to help families hardest hit by rising prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Labour demand £400 fuel payment to help families hardest hit by rising prices

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 12.04am
The payment would be made to people on certain benefits (Jane Barlow/PA)
The payment would be made to people on certain benefits (Jane Barlow/PA)

Families hit hardest by energy price rises should be given a £400 payment by the Scottish Government, Scottish Labour has said.

Last week, energy regulator Ofgem announced a rise in the price cap which could see average annual bills rise by £693.

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said “every single penny” of consequentials sent north as a result of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £2 billion relief package would be spent on mitigating the price increase, with a minister claiming plans will be laid out by the Scottish Government “in short order”.

On Wednesday, Scottish Labour laid out its action plan to counter the cost of living crisis, with its key demand to Scottish ministers being a £400 payment for the hardest hit.

Under the plans, all of those in receipt of a council tax reduction, pension credit, child’s winter heating assistance or the carer’s allowance supplement, would receive the payment at a total cost of £238 million.

“This would ensure that up to 595,000 lower income households across Scotland would receive £400 towards their energy bills,” the plans said.

“Taking this approach would target the majority of the funds available towards the people and families most likely to face hardship and fuel poverty, providing them with a grant, not a loan, which would help mitigate almost 60% of the annual energy price rise expected from April.”

The payment, Labour said, should be put in place before the end of this financial year so recipients “can have confidence to keep their homes warm through the remaining cold months”.

The plan also calls for a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies, as well as a push for the Scottish Government to review rises in rail fares and water charges.

Anas Sarwar
Anas Sarwar urged the Scottish Government to step in (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Welfare Fund, the plan suggests, should also be boosted using the remaining consequentials.

“With families across the country anxious about how they are going to pay the bills and keep food on the table, it is past time for both the UK and the Scottish Governments to act,” said Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar.

“At a time when pay cheques already need to stretch further, the Tories’ hike to national insurance contributions and the SNP’s approval for rises to water rates and rail fares, will heap yet more pressure on people’s wallets.”

He added: “People are struggling right now, and the SNP must act now to get money into people’s pockets.

“That is why in addition to Labour’s expansive plan at Westminster, we are demanding Nicola Sturgeon act now.

“Use money we know is coming to the Scottish Parliament for a Scottish Fuel Payment of £400 to households struggling to make ends meet, top up the welfare fund to help those struggling and, where her ministers have the powers, end price rises this year.

“People can’t afford any more excuses from the SNP.”

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has said she will lay out support to help tackle the cost of living crisis on Thursday during the debate on stage three of the budget Bill, but would not be drawn on what was likely to be announced.

“While this budget is focused on tackling our recovery from Covid, we are acutely aware that the pandemic is not yet over,” she said.

“That is why we will provide further details to Parliament on how we are supporting businesses and measures to assist people with the cost of living crisis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier