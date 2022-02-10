Committee scrutiny of officials on port checks postponed pending legal challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Committee scrutiny of officials on port checks postponed pending legal challenge

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 11.40am
Paperwork being checked by staff at the Port of Belfast (PA)
Paperwork being checked by staff at the Port of Belfast (PA)

A plan for MLAs to question senior officials on a controversial order to halt Brexit port checks has been put on hold pending a legal challenge.

The Assembly’s agriculture committee last week sought urgent briefings from two senior Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) officials following the unilateral instruction from DUP minister Edwin Poots to stop agri-food checks on goods arriving from Great Britain.

MLAs wanted to quiz departmental permanent secretary Anthony Harbinson and chief veterinary officer Dr Robert Huey about the move.

However, a day after the committee requested the briefing, the Agriculture Minister’s order was suspended by a judge in Belfast High Court pending a full legal hearing into the issue.

Brexit
Northern Ireland’s chief veterinary officer, Dr Robert Huey, at a checking facility at Belfast Port (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Justice Colton said he was making the temporary direction until a judicial review against the DUP minister’s decision can be heard next month.

Committee chair Declan McAleer said the legal case would need to be concluded before MLAs could question the officials.

“Following this development the (committee) clerk advised me that any briefing on this matter would be sub judice,” said the Sinn Fein MLA.

“I took the view that the officials are not likely to engage as fulsomely as possible at this particular time and I suggest we don’t call the senior officials at this particular time and perhaps wait to the outcome of the legal proceedings.

“However, I suggest that we seek an urgent response from the department in writing in respect of the potential implications of the instruction to be followed through, in respect of trade, supply chain staff, animal and plant health and what mitigations the department would intend to implement.”

Brexit
Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots announcing his instruction for checks to stop (Niall Carson/PA)

No other committee members raised an objection to Mr McAleer’s suggested course of action.

The move by Mr Poots last Wednesday was part of an escalation of the DUP’s campaign against the contentious Irish Sea trade checks required under the terms of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

It was followed 24 hours later by the resignation of DUP First Minister Paul Givan – a step that automatically ousted Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from office and removed the Executive’s ability to take collective decisions.

