Western Isles Council hits out at CalMac over ‘decimated’ ferry services

Ferry operator CalMac has failed to communicate on “decimated” services for island communities as yet more delays were announced to the construction of new vessels, Western Isles Council has said.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has accused senior management at CalMac of deciding to “hunker down” away from the islands and breaking a promise to engage with the local authority.

With broken boats and dry dock repair delays causing further cancellations, the council bemoaned a lack of communication from CalMac’s new chairman after no island-based people were appointed to the board.

The council has written to transport minister Jenny Gilruth to call for “more equitable representation across CalMac and CMAL (Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited) boards”, although she told MSPs she had not seen the letter as of Wednesday morning.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar had previously expressed dismay at the appointment of Danish businessman and former head of CMAL Erik Ostergaard as chairman of David MacBrayne – the parent company that owns CalMac – after calls for islanders to be represented on the board were ignored.

Uisdean Robertson, chairman of the council’s transport committee, said he had received an assurance from Ms Gilruth’s predecessor Graeme Dey “that our frustration was understood and our views would be considered”.

Mr Robertson said: “The minister specifically assured me that the new chair of David MacBrayne, Erik Ostergaard, would make it a priority to ensure that island residents and communities’ views are represented appropriately on the board.

“Despite this promise, Mr Ostergaard has made no attempt to contact the Comhairle since assuming his new chairmanship – which is entirely consistent with the approach he took in his previous role as chair of CMAL.

“It would seem that actions speak louder than words and while lifeline ferry services have been decimated in recent weeks, the senior management hunker down in Gourock or, in the chair’s case, Copenhagen.

“We need decisive action from those in leadership positions both in how they work with the communities they serve and with investment in the fleet that is very long overdue.”

It comes the day after Ferguson Marine wrote to the Scottish Government to admit that about 36km of cables that were installed in ferries under construction were too short to connect to electrical systems.

Commenting on news of further delays to the ferries being built at Port Glasgow, Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “This latest fiasco at Ferguson is another hammer blow for island communities, who have had to put up with a sub-standard ferry service under the SNP for far too long.

“Glen Sannox is already years late, and this blunder will leave people wondering if it will ever go into service.

“The ship was meant to support one of CalMac’s busiest crossing routes between Ardrossan to Brodick but this further hold-up means passengers will have to make do even longer with ageing and increasingly unreliable ferries.

“We need to be told the cost and time implications of the latest blunder at this the SNP-owned shipyard, which is in danger of becoming a laughing stock.”

Asked during First Minister’s Questions what the cost and expected delay would be as a result of the issue, Nicola Sturgeon said: “This is an issue around cabling that was installed by (Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited) contractors in late 2018 and early 2019 prior to the shipyard coming into public ownership.

“The Government and the Finance Secretary will be working closely with the yard to ensure that this is rectified as quickly as possible and as cost effectively as possible and she will of course keep Parliament fully updated.”

In response, a Transport Scotland spokesman pointed to the Scottish Government’s £580 million Infrastructure Investment Plan to address the delays.

He added: “The MV Pentalina was considered for a possible time charter in 2021 although it was withdrawn from availability by its owner before the formal agreement was signed.

“Whilst we would not purchase the vessel we remain open to exploring the charter option further should this be reconsidered by the vessels’ owner.

“Following the recent DML recruitment, the Transport Minister has asked as a priority that the new DML chair, considers and takes forward measures to ensure island representatives views are heard more directly on our Boards.

“In addition, Calmac, CMAL and Transport Scotland regularly engage with Island communities through ferry committees, the Ferry Communities Board, local groups and the Local Authorities, including regular engagement with Cllr Robertson.”