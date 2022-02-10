Ministers promise standalone strategy to help unpaid carers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new strategy to help Scotland’s unpaid carers deal with the “challenges” they face is to be published this spring.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart announced the plan as he insisted there is a “real appetite for change” in the way care is provided.

The Scottish Government has set out plans to set up a National Care Service, and more than three-quarters (77%) of those who responded to a consultation on the idea said they believe it could lead to more consistent service.

In addition, 72% of those who responded said the Scottish Government should be accountable for the delivery of social care, though a National Care Service.

An analysis of responses from individuals and organisations on the proposed National Care Service has been published today. A key theme was the need for change in the immediate and longer term. Read more: ▶️https://t.co/7MmdaObz0E pic.twitter.com/PEthlpN33i — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) February 10, 2022

Mr Stewart said ministers will “consider all views expressed in the consultation very carefully”.

But with work on a new Scotland-wide care service to take place over the course of this Parliament, he added the Government is “not waiting to act”.

He declared: “We are committed to acting now to improve things for people. I am therefore delighted to announce today that we will develop and publish a standalone carers’ strategy with a focus on Covid recovery and improving carer support in a meaningful and sustainable way.

“We will engage with unpaid carers about its scope and purpose in the coming months to inform its development.

“Our aim will be to draw on the knowledge and lived experience of unpaid carers so that the strategy is shaped by those who best understand the many challenges faced.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said the Government will ‘draw on the knowledge and lived experience of unpaid carers’ (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

“We will seek to publish the strategy by late spring to provide a clear vision for how we will respond to the challenges faced by so many carers.”

More than 700 people and 575 organisations responded to the consultation on the National Care Service.

Many of them have a loved one in care, and social care workers also had their say.

Mr Stewart pledged: “We will continue to engage with people with lived experience of the service, whether they are people accessing care and support, their families, care workers or providers.

“The final scope of the National Care Service has not yet been concluded. Over the coming weeks, we will have the opportunity to reflect on these views of the public.

“We will then be in a position to bring forward the detailed plans for improvement to be undertaken over the course of this Parliament.”

Stuart Currie, the health and social care spokesman for local government organisation Cosla, said analysis of the consultation responses showed the “overwhelming challenges and complexities that the social care sector has faced for many years now and, perhaps most acutely, throughout the pandemic”.

He added: “The analysis makes it clear that there remains a host of unanswered questions surrounding the proposals, as well as significant concern as to the consultation process itself.”

With Cosla representing Scotland’s 32 local councils Mr Currie said the organisation was “disappointed” that its response “has been weighted as a single response”.

He continued: “What Scotland needs now is a clear road map that tells us what the proposed National Care Service will look like, how it will go about achieving meaningful and evidence-based reform and, crucially, what this means for both the people who use social care and our workforce.

“There is also a concerning lack of any detail regarding the cost of a National Care Service and how it will be funded. This must be carefully and robustly laid out so that Scotland can have confidence in the affordability and sustainability of the proposals.

“We simply cannot wait the four or five years until a National Care Service is in place, when we can work together to bring about meaningful change now.

“We are clear that urgent and significant investment is needed as well as support for our workforce through addressing pay, terms and conditions, training and professional development. Local Government is uniquely placed to lead on and bring about change in a way that works best for our local communities.”