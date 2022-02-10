More students from ethnic minority backgrounds studying for degrees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

More students from ethnic minority backgrounds studying for degrees

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 6.03pm
In total, 28% of UK students were from ethnic minority backgrounds in 2020/21 (Chris Radburn/PA)
In total, 28% of UK students were from ethnic minority backgrounds in 2020/21 (Chris Radburn/PA)

More students from ethnic minority backgrounds are studying for undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, data reveals.

In total, more than a quarter (28%) of UK students were from ethnic minority backgrounds in 2020/21, one percentage point higher than the previous year.

The proportion of students from ethnic minority backgrounds on taught masters programmes had also gone up, with 27% of masters students coming from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, compared with 24% the previous year.

In postgraduate research programmes, for example students studying for a phD, the proportion of ethnic minority students is just over one in five (23%), a rise of four percentage points on the previous year, according to Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) data.

The figures come amid calls to diversify university campuses.

In 2019/20, just 6% of students overall came from a Black African or Black British African background, and just 4% of postgraduate research students were from a Black African background, compared with 3% the previous year.

Fewer than 1% of postgraduate research students came from a Black British or Black Caribbean background in 2020/21.

And just 2% of doctorate students came from a British Pakistani background in 2020/21, as in 2019/20.

Earlier in February, data revealed that the proportion of black professors at UK universities has stalled at just 1%.

Figures published by the HESA revealed that just 160 out of 22,855 professors in 2020/21 were black.

Last year, University and College Union (UCU) general secretary Jo Grady described the pace of change as “glacial”.

In February, a spokesman for Universities UK said: “More needs to be done to address the inequality which exists within higher education, which mirrors inequalities evident in wider UK society and which will require an unequivocal commitment to change.

“We are currently evaluating sector progress against our recommendations from our report on closing the attainment gap in 2019, one of which was that universities must better understand the barriers to postgrad study that students of colour face and put in place measures to support progression into academia.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier