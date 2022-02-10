What is the process for appointing Dame Cressida Dick’s successor?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What is the process for appointing Dame Cressida Dick’s successor?

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 10.01pm
Dame Cressida Dick has announced her resignation (Victoria Jones/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said Boris Johnson must “publicly recuse” himself from involvement in the appointment of Dame Cressida Dick’s successor as Metropolitan Police commissioner because he is being investigated by the force.

He made the comments after the beleaguered Metropolitan Police boss resigned from her job having lost the backing of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

But what exactly is the process for appointing a new commissioner, and would a Prime Minister ordinarily be involved?

Here are some key questions and answers.

– What will happen in the short term?

It has been agreed that Dame Cressida will continue to serve for a short period to enable an orderly handover.

It is not clear how long this period will be. It is understood that further detail will be communicated in due course.

– What is the normal process for appointing a Met commissioner?

The decision is made by the Home Secretary, currently Priti Patel. However, the mayor’s views should be taken into account.

On its website, the Met Police says: “Both have a role in appointing the Commissioner, with the decision taken by the Home Secretary following consultation with the Mayor.”

Priti Patel
Home Secretary Priti Patel (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sources close to City Hall gave a similar account of the procedure.

– So, does the Prime Minister have a say?

It is understood that the appointment of Dame Cressida’s successor will follow the formal process, whereby the Met commissioner is appointed by the Queen on recommendation by the Home Secretary, who has a statutory duty to give regard to the views of the Mayor of London.

It is also understood that the Prime Minister has no formal role in this process.

But Sir Ed’s comments raise questions over whether Mr Johnson should make clear that he will not be consulted on the decision.

It is not thought that Ms Patel anticipates the Prime Minister’s involvement in the process. The appointment of a Met commissioner is typically the Home Secretary’s decision to make.

Cressida Dick Resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Dame Cressida Dick (Aaron Chown/PA)

Asked if the Prime Minister would ordinarily have a say, sources close to City Hall said the appointment was a decision for the mayor and Home Secretary.

Ms Patel thanked the outgoing commissioner for her service on Thursday night, but made no further comment about the appointment of her successor.

– What did Sir Ed say?

The Lib Dem leader said Mr Johnson must have “no role” in choosing the next commissioner, given the ongoing Met investigation into the so-called partygate scandal.

“A man under criminal investigation by the Met should not be able to choose who’s in charge of it,” Sir Ed said.

He added: “No-one handpicked by Boris Johnson would have the credibility needed for this big and important task. There must be no interference from No 10 in the appointment and Boris Johnson should publicly recuse himself from this decision.”

