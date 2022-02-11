PM’s plan to end isolation rule not backed by scientific evidence – Gething

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM’s plan to end isolation rule not backed by scientific evidence – Gething

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 9.19am
Welsh wconomy minister Vaughan Gething said Boris Johnson’s intention to scrap self-isolation rules in England are not backed up by public health advice (PA)
Welsh wconomy minister Vaughan Gething said Boris Johnson's intention to scrap self-isolation rules in England are not backed up by public health advice (PA)

A Welsh Government minister has said he was “fairly surprised” by the Prime Minister’s announcement that self-isolation rules could be scrapped early, and claimed the move is not backed up by scientific evidence.

Boris Johnson has said all remaining Covid-19 restrictions in England could be gone within weeks, including the legal requirement to isolate after a positive coronavirus test. The previous plan had been to end the rule on March 24.

The move has taken many experts by surprise, with one describing it as either “brave or stupid”.

Welsh economy minister Vaughan Gething told BBC Breakfast that Mr Johnson’s statement did not appear to be based on “public health advice”.

He said: “I was fairly surprised at the manner of the announcement made by the Prime Minister and indeed the fact there doesn’t appear to be an underpinning of public health advice.

“There was no meeting with chief medical officers in advance of the Prime Minister’s statement. I’ve not seen advice from Sage on this, or indeed scientific evidence underpinning what’s happened from any other source.

“Here in Wales, the choices we are making today have gone through that process.”

The Prime Minister cited falling hospital cases and high levels immunity, from vaccination and infection, in the population for his reasoning.

However, infection levels remain high and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests they could be rising again. There is also concern about a subvariant of Omicron, BA.2, that is emerging.

Mr Gething will host Wales’s publicly-broadcasted three-week review of coronavirus regulations on Friday after First Minister Mark Drakeford tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

The Welsh Government announced on Thursday night that Covid passes are to be scrapped this month and the need to wear face coverings in certain venues removed as coronavirus cases continue to fall.

Mr Drakeford, who has typically taken a cautious approach to lifting restrictions, signalled that face masks could be scrapped completely by the end of March should public health conditions continue to improve.

But he has said there are currently no plans to end the self-isolation rules in the country, which mean people with Covid have to remain at home for five full days and return a negative lateral flow test on days five and six.

