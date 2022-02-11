Russia could invade Ukraine at any time, says Wallace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russia could invade Ukraine at any time, says Wallace

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 4.37pm Updated: February 11 2022, 5.15pm
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Aaron Chown/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Aaron Chown/PA)

Russia could mount an invasion of Ukraine “at any time”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said as he warned that conflict would have “tragic consequences” for both countries.

Following talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, Mr Wallace said he had received an assurance the Kremlin was not planning to attack its southern neighbour.

But with 130,000 Russian troops massed along the borders and large-scale military exercises taking place in Belarus, he said they would judge such assurances by Moscow’s actions.

“Currently there’s over 130,000 troops stationed at readiness or exercising – plus warplanes, plus ships into the Black Sea – on the borders of Ukraine and that is an action that is not normal,” Mr Wallace told a news conference in the British embassy.

“It is beyond normal exercising therefore we will judge that statement on the evidence.”

His news conference took place as Boris Johnson joined other Western leaders on a conference call organised by US President Joe Biden to discuss the situation in the region.

Also taking part were French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, as well as EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

Following a frosty meeting in Moscow on Thursday between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and her counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Mr Wallace said his discussions with Mr Shoigui had been “frank and constructive”.

While he said that he took the minister’s assurances “seriously”, he admitted that he was less optimistic than he had been previously that there could be a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

He said the current disposition of Russian forces meant they could do “a whole range of actions, including an invasion of a neighbouring country, at any time”.

“I was clear about the tragic consequences that any invasion of Ukraine could have for all people – both Ukrainian (and) Russian – and the security of Europe,” he said.

“I think we have had a constructive and frank discussion and I hope it has contributed to a better atmosphere but also to de-escalation, but there is still considerable way to go between the two of us.”

Russia Britain
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

He said they had he discussed “confidence building measures” as well as the importance of implementing the Minsk Agreement, brokered by France and Germany, which was supposed to end the fighting between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatist rebels in the east of the country.

“I reiterated that, to its very core, Nato is defensive. We are not interested in dividing and ruling Russia. We are not seeking confrontation,” he said.

He said that 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers supplied by the UK to the Ukrainian military were purely defensive.

He added: “They’re not strategic, they’re short range. They are designed really for the protection of infantry at short range from armour he said.

“They in no way would pose a threat to an external state as long as that state did not invade that country.”

Mr Wallace denied reports the UK was planning to send 600 Special Forces troops to Ukraine, saying it had only a small number of military trainers in the country whose presence had been fully declared.

