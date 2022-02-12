Greens will contribute to Scottish Government’s independence prospectus – Slater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greens will contribute to Scottish Government’s independence prospectus – Slater

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 10.30am Updated: February 12 2022, 4.00pm
Lorna Slater spoke about the government’s independence prospects (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Greens will contribute to the Scottish Government’s prospectus for independence, Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater has said.

Ms Slater, who joined the Scottish Government last year as part of the SNP-Green co-operation agreement, said the Greens would also be publishing their own prospectus in addition to the government’s plan.

While both parties support independence some policies are excluded from the co-operation agreement, such as their stances on membership of Nato.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the document will be a “detailed prospectus” which will renew the case for independence, and in January it was revealed a team of 11 civil servants had begun work on it.

Lorna Slater joined the government last year (Lesley Martin/PA)

In an interview with The Herald, Ms Slater said the Scottish Government prospectus would not fully encapsulate the Greens’ vision for independence.

The Scottish Greens co-leader said: “There will be more than one prospectus for independence.

“The Scottish Greens will develop a prospectus for independence but as part of the Scottish Government we will also contribute to the Scottish Government’s prospectus.

“I am not 100% sure what form it will take, whether it will be a single paper or a series of papers, exactly how that prospectus will be brought forward.

“But certainly the Government position will be jointly created.”

Asked if she was confident of a new independence referendum taking place in 2023, Ms Slater said: “That is certainly the plan, that’s the vision for it, that’s what we are committed to.

“The Greens said this term of parliament, we’re saying next year is a good year. It’s an exciting time.”

Work on the prospectus is taking place within the constitution directorate, overseen by Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson.

Donald Cameron (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Conservative MSP Donald Cameron said: “SNP and Green ministers have revealed that their priority will always be their obsession with independence, rather than dealing with the pressing issues that actually matter to ordinary Scots.

“As we begin to look beyond the pandemic, we need the Scottish Government to be fully focused on our recovery.

“It is completely irresponsible for Government time and resources to be wasted on planning for a divisive second independence referendum that most Scots oppose.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “There’s so much more that a Scottish Government focused on the day job could do to tackle the climate emergency, support our NHS, get a grip of the cost-of-living crisis, or help children who have missed out on so much.

“Instead the SNP/Green coalition are living on another planet.

“Decades of obsessing over independence already hasn’t produced even the most basic of answers.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “As set out in the Programme for Government, the Scottish Government will work to ensure that a legitimate and constitutional referendum can be held within this Parliament, and if the Covid crisis is over, within the first half of this Parliament.

“This was also a shared vision in the Bute House Agreement between the Scottish Government and the Scottish Green Party Parliamentary Group.

“A detailed prospectus will be published in advance of a referendum, in time to ensure the people of Scotland have the information they need to make an informed choice about their future.”

