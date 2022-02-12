Boris Johnson will be invited to address Scottish Tory conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson will be invited to address Scottish Tory conference

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 2.26pm Updated: February 12 2022, 3.58pm
Boris Johnson with Douglas Ross on a distillery tour during the 2019 general election campaign (PA)
Boris Johnson will be invited to address the Scottish Conservative conference in March, the party has said.

It comes after the Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross last month called on the Prime Minister to resign over the so-called partygate investigation into potential lockdown breaches in Downing Street.

The Scottish Conservatives are holding their conference in Aberdeen on March 18 and 19, at the same time as the UK spring conference in Blackpool, meaning Mr Johnson may address the Scottish gathering virtually.

A Scottish Conservatives spokesman said: “The Prime Minister will be invited to address party conference, just as has been the case in any other year.”

First Ministers Questions
Douglas Ross called on the Prime Minister to step down (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Mr Ross was among the Tory MPs who wrote to the 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady seeking to trigger a no confidence vote.

The move prompted Jacob Rees-Mogg, then the leader of the House, to called the head of the Scottish Conservatives a “lightweight”

However, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said Mr Ross had his “full backing”.

Speaking in the House of Commons last week, Mr Jack said: “Douglas Ross absolutely is the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, he is put there by the membership because we’re a constitutionally devolved organisation, he’s doing a very good job, he holds Nicola Sturgeon to account and he has my full backing.”

SNP MP Pete Wishart described the announcement as a “humiliating climbdown for Douglas Ross” which “demonstrates that the Scottish Tory party is nothing more than a branch office under the control of Tory HQ in Westminster”.

“Such an embarrassing U-turn leaves Mr Ross with egg all over his face – and will do little to counter claims by senior Tories that he is a ‘lightweight’ whose authority is crumbling,” said Mr Wishart.

“It simply isn’t credible for the Scottish Tories to demand Boris Johnson’s resignation one week, then invite him to give a keynote speech the next.

“This will only add to speculation that the Scottish Tory Leader is on his way out the door. They can’t both credibly remain in post.”

On Friday, Downing Street confirmed that Mr Johnson had received a legal questionnaire from Met officers investigating events in No 10.

He now has seven days to adequately explain his attendance or face a fine for breaking his own Covid regulations.

