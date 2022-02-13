UK Government should not ‘force our hand’ by ending free Covid tests – Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK Government should not ‘force our hand’ by ending free Covid tests – Yousaf

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 11.26am
Scotland’s Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said the UK Government has the right to make decisions on Covid testing in England but funding for the tests elsewhere should be maintained if devolved administrations want to continue (Peter Summers/PA)
Scotland's Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said the UK Government has the right to make decisions on Covid testing in England but funding for the tests elsewhere should be maintained if devolved administrations want to continue (Peter Summers/PA)

Humza Yousaf said he has been asking the UK Government not to “force the hand” of devolved administrations by ending free coronavirus testing across the UK at the end of February.

Scotland’s Health Secretary said the UK Government has the right to make decisions on testing in England but funding for the tests elsewhere should be maintained if devolved administrations want to continue.

It comes after Boris Johnson told MPs he is looking to end the requirement to self-isolate after a positive test by the end of February, a month earlier than scheduled.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Show, Mr Yousaf said the UK’s four chief medical officers have been working together to discuss the removal of restrictions.

He said he is concerned that he has not seen the public health advice around the Prime Minister’s announcement.

Coronavirus – Wed Jan 5, 2022
Self-isolation rules are expected to end in the coming weeks (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Health Secretary said: “This is the central argument we’ve been trying to make with the UK Government since the announcement on Wednesday – which is, you have every right to make decisions for people in England, but what they can’t do and shouldn’t do is then force our hand when it comes to our response.”

He continued: “I don’t know the detail of what the UK Government’s going to announce, but if they are going to, for example, withdraw the universal offer for testing – which I don’t think they should do at the end of February – if they do that, then of course tests, as you know, are procured on a four-nations basis.

“And that could effectively force our hand to respond in a way we don’t want to do at this immediate time.”

Under this scenario, he said the Scottish Government would have to set up its own procurement for tests and potentially find the money from elsewhere.

Mr Yousaf was also asked about waiting times in the Scottish NHS and when they will start to come down.

His counterpart in the UK Government, Sajid Javid, has admitted that the number of people waiting will continue to rise for another two years.

He said: “I commend Sajid Javid for his honesty, because that’s absolutely right.

“It isn’t going to be a case that I can promise you waiting less for be abolished or finished and we’ll work our way through them completely within a few months or even a year.”

