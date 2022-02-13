Brandon Lewis says there is ‘landing ground’ for solving NI Protocol problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brandon Lewis says there is ‘landing ground’ for solving NI Protocol problems

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 11.50am
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has predicted there is a ‘landing ground’ for solving difficulties with the protocol (Aaron Chown/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said he believes there is a “landing ground” for resolving difficulties which exist with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

But shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle has warned that the Good Friday Agreement is now under “huge pressure” because of the Government’s handling of issues around the protocol.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met in London on Friday as part of their attempt to break the deadlock over the protocol and committed to intensive talks over coming days.

But DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has since warned that there has been “very little progress” in the ongoing discussions and said he does not expect to see a breakthrough before Stormont Assembly elections in May.

But Mr Lewis told the BBC: “We think there is a landing ground, we think there is a way of resolving this.

Brexit
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss meeting European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Friday (Rob Pinney/PA)

“The best way to resolve it is by agreement because that gives certainty, stability for businesses and people in Northern Ireland.

“One of the points the DUP make, so do Sinn Fein, is we need to resolve the problems with the protocol to make sure the people in Northern Ireland can access goods and products in the way they always have done.”

Northern Ireland was plunged into fresh political upheaval recently when the DUP withdrew Paul Givan as first minister in protest at the protocol.

The party said the post-Brexit deal, which has created trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, had undermined a cornerstone of powersharing in the region – governance with the consent of both nationalists and unionists.

Boris Johnson signed the protocol with the EU as a measure to stop a hard border being erected, and jeopardising the peace process, on the island of Ireland.

But his Government is trying to renegotiate the deal, arguing that it is hampering the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland and damaging community relations.

Peter Kyle visit to Stormont
Peter Kyle has blamed the Government for the political crisis in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Stormont Assembly elections are scheduled for May 5, but in the meantime there is no functioning Executive.

Mr Kyle blamed the Government for the political crisis in Northern Ireland during an appearance on Sky’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday.

He said: “We have a Prime Minister that goes to Northern Ireland, makes an absolute solemn promise there will be no border down the Irish Sea and has no intention of honouring that promise, and in fact breaks it straight away.

“This has put a division right down Northern Ireland at a time when politics is already fragile.

“The Good Friday Agreement is under huge pressure at the moment because we have a Government that doesn’t represent all of Northern Ireland, it only represents part of the politics of Northern Ireland.

“We have a Northern Ireland Secretary who doesn’t really engage across all of the communities in Northern Ireland.”

He added: “I am afraid this is a Government who has played fast and loose with the Good Friday Agreement and all of the measures which have delivered peace, stability and economic growth in Northern Ireland and that is a real worry.”

