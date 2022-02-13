Ukraine turmoil could ‘kick off quite quickly’, says British student who fled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine turmoil could ‘kick off quite quickly’, says British student who fled

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 6.22pm Updated: February 13 2022, 11.08pm
Haider Ali, 21, from Birmingham, arrives at Gatwick from Ukraine, where he studies at a medical university (Sophie Wingate/PA)
A British student who fled Ukraine said people were rushing to leave ahead of potential turmoil that could “kick off quite quickly” if Russia invades.

Haider Ali, 21, from Birmingham, told the PA news agency that students at Dnipro Medical Institute in central Ukraine were concerned about the university’s proximity to the country’s conflict-torn eastern regions.

Speaking a day after arriving in the UK on one of the first commercial flights out of Kyiv after the Foreign Office called for Britons to leave, Mr Ali said he had urged fellow students to book their tickets too.

“I said to my friends, right, it’s going to get a lot more expensive because when it kicks off, it will kick off quite quickly.

“You know, we’re not that far from the border. We’re only about 200 miles, 150 miles from the border where everything’s going on in Crimea”.

Russia seized control of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 while Russian-backed separatist rebels seized territory in eastern Ukraine in fighting with the Ukrainian military.

A recent Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border has triggered fears that it is preparing another incursion against its neighbour.

Mr Ali said there were worries that Russia could send a warship along the Dnieper River, a major waterway that flows through Dnipro, the city where his university is located, all the way to the Ukrainian capital.

The Dnipro Medical Institute is not far from where a Malaysia Airlines jet was shot down above eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board, he noted.

The institution urged students to take advantage of the commercial flights while they were still available, as “when stuff kicks off it’ll be hard to find any plane leaving the area”, according to Mr Ali.

He said many of the university’s British students were, like him, heading home over the weekend.

“If they haven’t gone already, I would expect they will be returning quite soon,” he said.

“The majority of people will be gone by about Wednesday”.

The medical student said: “I’m very grateful that I did buy my tickets early and avoid the panic.

“Because if they run up to any military action, the airspace will be closed, so the only way out would be west towards Poland.

“I’ve had friends talking about taking the train across Ukraine into Poland over the border and flying out through there. Again, if everybody does that prices will soar.”

Dnipro Medical Institute
Students at Dnipro Medical Institute were concerned about its proximity to Ukraine’s conflict-torn eastern regions (Haider Ali/PA)

Mr Ali packed as much as he could using his 30kg luggage allowance on his Ukraine International Airlines flight to Gatwick on Saturday, but had to leave some of his possessions behind.

He said he is “just waiting for things to calm down before I return – if I return”.

He plans to continue his studies remotely from Birmingham until he has to sit his state medical licensing exam in Ukraine in June.

Mr Ali started his graduate-entry medicine studies in Dnipro last September, a move that made his parents “quite worried” because of the ongoing tensions with Russia.

He said Ukrainians had a “laissez-faire” attitude towards Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions, saying “he’s always been breathing down our neck”.

“But I don’t think they’ve seen this amount of massing of military resources on a scale like this,” he said.

“More people are preparing to hunker down and brave the crisis”.

