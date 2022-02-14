Government urged to extend emergency bus funding amid warnings of service cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government urged to extend emergency bus funding amid warnings of service cuts

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 12.03am
Councils, bus operators and public transport groups are urging the Government to extend emergency funding for buses (David Jones/PA)
The Government has been urged to extend emergency funding for buses amid warnings that services could be cut by nearly a third within weeks.

Councils, bus operators and public transport groups said many routes will no longer be viable without continued support.

The Department for Transport’s (DfT) Bus Recovery Grant is due to expire when the financial year ends on April 5.

No guarantees have been made that pandemic-related funding for the sector will be extended past this date.

David Renard, transport spokesman for the Local Government Association, which represents councils, said closing bus routes would have a “devastating impact” on people who rely on them to get to work, visit family and access vital services.

He went on: “Greater usage of public transport helps to alleviate congestion and reduce harmful emissions in our communities.

“Saving bus services is good value for money for the Government.”

More than £1.7 billion of Government funding has been made available to bus operators to keep services running during the virus crisis.

Industry body the Confederation of Passenger Transport recently warned that services could be cut by 30% unless support continues.

Jonathan Bray, director at the Urban Transport Group, which represents transport authorities, said he is “already beginning to see bus operators signal that some services will be stripped back or cut altogether”.

He urged the Government to “allow time for patronage to recover further and for local transport authorities to focus their efforts on recovery”.

Latest DfT figures show bus use in Britain is at around 23% below pre-pandemic levels.

Before the virus crisis, commuting accounted for around a third of bus travel.

The shift towards home working means many of those journeys are not being made despite all movement restrictions being lifted.

Silviya Barrett, head of policy and research at lobby group Campaign for Better Transport, said services risk being lost “unnecessarily” if passenger numbers are not given “a fair shot at recovery”.

She added: “Extending this vital funding in the short term can give us a greener, fairer transport system in the long term.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “The government has provided an unprecedented £1.7bn in support to over 160 operators to keep services running during the pandemic, and we’re working closely with the sector to understand the potential challenges and mitigations once it ends in April.”

