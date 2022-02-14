Benefits of union membership highlighted by TUC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Benefits of union membership highlighted by TUC

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 12.04am
General secretary of the TUC Frances O’Grady (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Workers who are in a trade union could earn tens of thousands of pounds more than non-union members over their working lives, new research suggests.

The TUC said its research indicated that unionised workers are paid on average 5% more than other employees.

The difference is down to the better bargaining power that working people have when they organise  together in a union, which means they can win higher pay, said the TUC.

Based on average pay, the typical union pay “premium” is £12,800 over a decade, it was estimated.

The analysis was published to launch HeartUnions Week,  which promotes union membership.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Union members get paid more than similar workers who aren’t in a union. With fuel bills rocketing, the cost of living going up every month but pay at a standstill, Britain needs a pay rise.

“If you’re all in a union, your employer will have to sit down and negotiate a fair pay rise with you, but if you’re not in a union, you have little bargaining power, and you lose out – big time.

“We say to ministers: the best way to get pay rising is to make employers negotiate fair pay rises with unions.  It’s time to end the pay squeeze of the last 12 years.”

