Benefits of union membership highlighted by TUC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workers who are in a trade union could earn tens of thousands of pounds more than non-union members over their working lives, new research suggests.

The TUC said its research indicated that unionised workers are paid on average 5% more than other employees.

The difference is down to the better bargaining power that working people have when they organise together in a union, which means they can win higher pay, said the TUC.

Based on average pay, the typical union pay “premium” is £12,800 over a decade, it was estimated.

The analysis was published to launch HeartUnions Week, which promotes union membership.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Union members get paid more than similar workers who aren’t in a union. With fuel bills rocketing, the cost of living going up every month but pay at a standstill, Britain needs a pay rise.

“If you’re all in a union, your employer will have to sit down and negotiate a fair pay rise with you, but if you’re not in a union, you have little bargaining power, and you lose out – big time.

“We say to ministers: the best way to get pay rising is to make employers negotiate fair pay rises with unions. It’s time to end the pay squeeze of the last 12 years.”