Ukraine remains committed to joining Nato, ambassador says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Ukraine remains committed to joining Nato, ambassador says

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 9.00am
Valentyna Konstantynovska, 79 years-old, holds a weapon during basic combat training for civilians in Mariupol, Donetsk (AP)
Valentyna Konstantynovska, 79 years-old, holds a weapon during basic combat training for civilians in Mariupol, Donetsk (AP)

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK has rowed back from an apparent suggestion that the country could consider dropping its ambition to join Nato to avoid war with Russia.

Vadym Prystaiko said the constitutional commitment to joining Nato remained, having previously indicated the country would consider making “serious concessions” to avoid the risk of an invasion by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Mr Prystaiko said that while Ukraine was open to negotiations with Russia, the issue of its ambitions to join the alliance was not on the table.

On Sunday night on BBC 5 Live he was asked whether Ukraine would contemplate dropping its aim of joining Nato.

He said: “We might, especially if threatened like that, blackmailed like that and pushed to it.”

The comments raised eyebrows in Kyiv and Downing Street and on Monday morning the diplomat returned to the broadcast studios to clarify his position.

“We are not a member of Nato right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that is what we are doing in our conversations with Russia,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“But it has nothing to do with Nato, which is enshrined in the constitution.”

Stressing that the commitment to joining Nato had not shifted, he pointed out that Ukraine would not be a member of the alliance by Wednesday – reportedly highlighted by US intelligence agencies as a potential day for an invasion.

“It’s not happening before Wednesday so we have to find the solution right now, we have to find the friends who will stay with us,” he said.

“We also have to work with Russia, which we are doing from now on, it’s not just the West working for us – we are having negotiations with the Russians ourselves.

“But it has nothing to do with Nato, we are talking about eastern Ukraine, we are talking about Crimea, not about Nato.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier