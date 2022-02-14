We have no faith in London mayor, says Metropolitan Police Federation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

We have no faith in London mayor, says Metropolitan Police Federation

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 12.42pm Updated: February 14 2022, 1.57pm
Sadiq Khan made clear he had no confidence in Dame Cressida Dick’s plans to reform the service (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sadiq Khan made clear he had no confidence in Dame Cressida Dick’s plans to reform the service (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Metropolitan Police Federation has declared it has “no faith” in London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the “very public ousting” of Dame Cressida Dick as commissioner.

The body representing more than 31,000 rank-and-file police officers claimed comments made by Mr Khan have “undermined the professional, dedicated and incredibly difficult work of tens of thousands of hard-working and brave police officers from across the capital”.

It comes after Dame Cressida dramatically quit from the role on Thursday night when Mr Khan made clear he had no confidence in her plans to reform the service.

Accusing politicians of using “policing and the career of the country’s most senior police leader to deflect from their own failings”, Ken Marsh, chairman of the body, said: “This is not a move we take lightly.

Cressida Dick Resigns
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he no longer had confidence in Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick (Victoria Jones/PA)

“We have let the mayor’s office know in no uncertain terms how our brave and diligent colleagues deserve better.

“The atmosphere amongst Metropolitan Police officers is horrendous – it’s rock bottom.

“Officers in London feel saddened and angry that the commissioner Cressida Dick has been pushed out in the way she has.

“She was reforming. She was changing. The culture is changing.

“We are deeply disappointed with the actions of the mayor.”

“The Federation will continue to speak up for these courageous colleagues. They are being forgotten about by our elected mayor. Enough is enough. Officers have no faith in Sadiq Khan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson paid tribute to Dame Cressida’s “remarkable” career.

Asked for his view on Mr Khan’s role in forcing her out, and for confirmation that – as a Prime Minister under investigation by the police – he would play no part in choosing her successor, Mr Johnson said: “I think the best thing I can say about Cressida Dick is that I think over many, many years  – I’ve known her for many years – she has played a remarkable role as the first female head of the Metropolitan Police.

Ukraine – Russian tensions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Dame Cressida had a ‘remarkable career’ (Daniel Leal/PA)

“I thank her for all her service. It goes back a long time.

“I wouldn’t want any other issues to cloud what I think, overall, is very considerable record of public service.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed Mr Johnson has no role in the appointment of the next Met commissioner.

It is understood it could take several months to find and appoint Dame Cressida’s successor but the recruitment process is expected to be completed by the summer.

During which time, it is anticipated Scotland Yard may have concluded its probe into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street.

Last week Home Secretary Priti Patel warned the new Met chief must be prepared to tackle the “policing culture” which has left the country’s biggest force reeling from a series of scandals.

Dame Cressida’s departure – just months after Ms Patel agreed a two-year extension to her contract – followed a barrage of criticism about the force, including over its handling of the case of Sarah Everard who was murdered by a serving Met officer.

The force has also been criticised for being slow to investigate the reports of parties in Downing Street and Whitehall in breach of Covid restrictions.

The final straw, however, was a report by the police watchdog which exposed violently racist, misogynist and homophobic messages exchanged by officers based at Charing Cross police station.

Mr Marsh said the Metropolitan Police Federation was “sickened” by incidents that have hit the headlines over recent months, but that they were “not reflective of an entire workforce”.

He added: “We’ve got to put some context on what we are talking about. The incidents that have taken place are horrific. We do not want these individuals in the job.

“But the federation will continue to speak up for our good officers. We totally accept that we have to deliver for the public and work to improve confidence, but if you haven’t got your workforce with you then you are not going to achieve what you’re setting out to achieve.”

A spokeswoman for the Mayor of London said: “It is the mayor’s job to stand up for Londoners and hold the police to account on their behalf, as well as to support the police in bearing down on crime.

“With trust in the police among Londoners shattered following a series of devastating scandals exposing evidence of racism, misogyny, homophobia, harassment and discrimination in the Met, it was the mayor’s view that a change of leadership was the only way to address this crisis in trust.

“The mayor has always made clear that there are thousands of incredibly brave and decent police officers at the Met, who we owe a huge debt of gratitude. But the series of scandals seen in recent years has tarnished the reputation of the police, which is so crucial to policing by consent.

“Downplaying the scale of the change required is only going to hinder, not help, the vital process of restoring Londoners’ trust in the Met.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier