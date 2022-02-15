UK to co-host UN summit in bid to raise £3bn-plus for Afghanistan aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK to co-host UN summit in bid to raise £3bn-plus for Afghanistan aid

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 11.06am Updated: February 15 2022, 3.53pm
Millions of people in Afghanistan face starvation without urgent support, the UN has warned (Hussein Malla/AP)
The UK is to co-host a United Nations summit aimed at raising more than £3 billion to help fund humanitarian relief and put a stop to the “misery” in Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned that a failure to step in and help the Afghan people would be “devastating” with millions at risk of hunger following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in the summer.

The UK withdrew its diplomats from the capital last year amid a chaotic Western withdrawal from the central Asian country, but senior British diplomats – including Nick Dyer, the UK’s special envoy for famine prevention – returned to Afghanistan for talks on Thursday.

Following the visit, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced on Tuesday that it will co-host a virtual pledging summit next month to support humanitarian efforts to abate the crisis.

The UN’s World Food Programme has warned that 8.7 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of starvation, while the FCDO said half of the country’s population faces acute hunger.

The UN is seeking to raise 4.4 billion dollars to help more than 24.4 million Afghans needing urgent aid to survive, with the UK committing £286 million to support Afghans in the last year.

Funding is set to be channelled through trusted UN agencies and charities on the ground, with the Taliban regime that swept to power in August not recognised by the UK Government.

Ms Truss said: “The conference is a critical moment for the international community to step up support in an effort to stop the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Rob Pinney/PA)

“The scale of need is unparalleled, and consequences of inaction will be devastating.

“The UK is determined to lead the global effort. We will bring international allies together to raise vital aid to deliver food, shelter and health services, protect women and girls and support stability in the region.”

Martin Griffiths, the UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief co-ordinator, said: “We are very grateful to the UK for co-hosting this important event to mobilise international support for the humanitarian needs of Afghanistan.

“We welcome donors from around the globe to join together to save the lives and futures of Afghans.

“Every day of delay means more misery for the Afghan people. They need a lifeline.”

Pledges made at the summit will go towards the UN’s biggest-ever appeal for a single country, which was launched last month.

The other co-hosts of the summit will be announced in due course, the FCDO said.

Christian Aid welcomed the announcement of a pledging summit but called for the UK to increase its own support to Afghanistan, describing Britain’s current contribution as a “drop in the ocean”.

Fionna Smyth, head of global advocacy and policy at the aid agency, said: “This is a step in the right direction.

“It must, however, be coupled with massively stepping up our own contribution to prevent famine and action to get the Afghan economy back on its feet.

“To make this summit a success, the UK has a moral duty to lead by example.”

