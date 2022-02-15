‘Police to reveal number of fines issued for partygate events but no names’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Police to reveal number of fines issued for partygate events but no names’

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 11.44am
The Metropolitan Police will reportedly make public the number of fines issued for alleged parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Metropolitan Police will reportedly make public the number of fines issued for alleged parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The number of fines issued for alleged parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall will reportedly be made public by the Metropolitan Police.

Scotland Yard is also expected to publish its reasons for issuing any fixed penalty notices (FPNs), according to an advice sheet said to have been distributed to officials by the Cabinet Office.

However the question and answer document reportedly says the names of those receiving FPNs – if such fines are imposed – will not be revealed, and their details will not be shared with the Civil Service.

Downing Street partygate
New Scotland Yard is expected to publish its reasons for any fixed penalty notices it issues in connection with ‘partygate’ (James Manning/PA)

It comes after Downing Street said on Monday that the Prime Minister’s responses to his police questionnaire into gatherings at No 10 will not be made public.

But Boris Johnson insisted he will have “a lot more” to say on the “partygate” row once the police investigation is concluded.

The Met have sent the questionnaire to approximately 50 people as they investigate 12 gatherings in Downing Street and wider Government in an inquiry called Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken.

The Prime Minister is alleged to have been at up to six of the events.

The Daily Telegraph reported that a Q&A sheet had been sent to Government officials caught up in the inquiry, detailing certain aspects of what information will and will not be published by the police over the course of their investigation.

The Met confirmed that a document had been drawn up by the Cabinet Office to brief staff, and that it was “consulted on those aspects relevant to its investigation and legal processes”.

The newspaper cited the Q&A sheet as suggesting the Met would confirm the number of FPNs issued in relation to each gathering under investigation – if any – and give its reasons for imposing the fines, without identifying individuals.

It said one line in the document reads: “The MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) approach during the pandemic has been to confirm the number of FPNs issued at particular events and to explain what those FPNs were issued for.”

Downing Street partygate
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is alleged to have been at up to six of the events being investigated by police ​(James Manning/PA)

On whether the Civil Service will “make public” details of the fines, the Q&A sheet reportedly says: “No. The Met will not publish the names of those who have received FPNs and the Civil Service will not know the details of recipients.”

The advice is said to have been sent to many officials interviewed by senior civil servant Sue Gray over the course of her inquiry into alleged lockdown-busting parties, or who attended gatherings now under investigation by the police.

The Telegraph said the Q&A sheet was drawn up by a Cabinet Office unit separate from Ms Gray’s investigations team.

Asked about the reports, the Met said: “This document was prepared by the Cabinet Office to brief staff. The MPS was consulted on those aspects relevant to its investigation and legal processes.”

