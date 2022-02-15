Almost 82,000 carers received extra payment at Christmas, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Almost 82,000 carers received extra payment at Christmas, figures show

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 3.24pm
The social security minister said the supplement ‘rights the wrong’ of the Carer’s Allowance being the lowest benefit in the UK (Lesley Martin/PA)
Almost 82,000 carers in Scotland received a double payment in December, new figures show.

Social Security Scotland offer two supplementary payments to the carer’s allowance each year, one to be paid during the summer and the other in December.

The supplement was introduced to increase the benefit – which is currently provided by the UK Government.

December’s payment included a further supplement which doubled the usual amount, recognising the financial stress likely caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, taking the total value to £462.80 which was delivered to 81,920 Scots by Social Security Scotland.

December’s payment cost the Scottish Government £37.9 million, according to figures released on Tuesday.

Social security minister, Ben Macpherson, said: “In recognising the vital contribution of unpaid carers in our society, carer’s allowance supplement was the first payment we introduced when we established our new social security system in 2018.

“Providing this supplementary payment rights the wrong that Carer’s Allowance on its own is the lowest of all working age benefits in the UK.

“The impacts of the pandemic put additional pressure on tens of thousands of carers across the country. That is why we also paid an additional coronavirus carer’s allowance supplement payment in 2020 and 2021.

“The Scottish Government’s additional payments meant that eligible carers in Scotland received up to £694.20 more in support last year than carers in the rest of the UK.”

