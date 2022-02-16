Choice of inflation-beating savings accounts down from 100 to none – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Choice of inflation-beating savings accounts down from 100 to none – research

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 9.49am
Moneyfacts.co.uk said there are currently no saving accounts that beat inflation (PA)
Moneyfacts.co.uk said there are currently no saving accounts that beat inflation (PA)

Savers had 100 cash accounts to choose from to beat inflation a year ago but there are now none, according to a financial information website.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation reached 5.5% in January, remaining at its highest level in nearly 30 years.

Moneyfacts.co.uk said that in February 2021 there were 100 deals, including Isas, easy access and notice accounts, and fixed-rate bonds, that could beat the January 2021 rate of inflation.

But there is not one standard cash savings account currently available that can outpace 5.5%, based on a £10,000 deposit, Moneyfacts said.

It is still worth trying to access the best rates available though, as this will help to offset the eroding impact of inflation to some extent.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Challenger banks and building societies dominate the top of the market both for variable and fixed rate deals, including Isas.

“Those savers who prefer to have their cash close to hand in an easy access account or easy access Isa may have noticed a few prominent deals surface in recent weeks, but some have already been pulled or cut.

“Aldermore had a market-leading 0.75% easy access account (Double Access Account) which was around for just a week, and Cynergy Bank opened its Online Isa to new customers but also cut its rate down from 0.65% to 0.60%.

“As it stands, Cynergy Bank and Investec Bank plc both lead the easy access market at 0.71% (Online Easy Access Account and Online Flexi Saver), and Paragon Bank launched a new easy access Isa (Triple Access Cash Isa) paying 0.65% last week which leads its sector.

“However, as we have seen before with challenger banks, the highest rates can get taken up very quickly. Savers would therefore be wise to act quickly or may be left disappointed. Signing up to newsletters and checking top rate tables regularly is wise to keep up with changes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier