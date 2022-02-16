Average UK house price increased by £27,000 last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Average UK house price increased by £27,000 last year

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 10.09am Updated: February 16 2022, 10.51am
The average UK house price increased by £27,000 last year, ending 2021 on a record high of £275,000, according to the Office for National Statistics (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The average UK house price increased by £27,000 last year, ending 2021 on a record high of £275,000, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the average house price across the whole of the UK, as well as in England and Wales, reached record levels in the month of December.

Across the UK generally, house prices increased by 10.8% over the year to December 2021, accelerating from 10.7% in November 2021.

The average house price in Wales increased by 13.0% over the year to December 2021, accelerating from an increase of 12.6% in November 2021.

The latest increase pushed the average house price in Wales to a record level of £205,000.

In England, property values increased by 10.7% over the year to December 2021, up from an increase of 10.5% in the year to November 2021, with the average house price at a record high of £293,000 in December.

The average house price in Scotland increased by 11.2% over the year to December 2021. This was lower than a 12.1% increase in the year to November 2021. The average house price in Scotland reached £180,000.

In Northern Ireland, property values increased by 10.7% annually to reach £159,000. The ONS warned that data for Northern Ireland for the fourth quarter of 2021 is not yet available, and so it has carried forward figures from the third quarter, until the latest figures can be incorporated.

ONS head of Inflation Mike Hardie said: “House prices in the UK, England and Wales all reached record levels this month, with the average UK house price at £275,000 in December 2021, £27,000 higher than this time last year.

“UK rental prices accelerated at their fastest pace since 2017, with increases across every region in England, including London.”

A separate ONS report also released on Wednesday showed that private rental prices paid by tenants in the UK increased by 2.0% in the 12 months to January 2022 – representing the sharpest annual growth rate since February 2017.

Excluding London, private rents increased by 3.0% year on year.

Rents in London have increased by just 0.1% annually, reflecting remote working trends as well as an increase in supply, the ONS said.

Nitesh Patel, strategic economist at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “A key challenge in the current housing market is the lack of supply of homes for sale whilst demand continues to remain strong – which perhaps explains the strong price performance in southern England.

“For most of last year the stamp duty holiday had provided a boost but even after that ended prices have continued to rise. Low borrowing costs and a strong jobs market are key drivers but in the coming months a further deterioration in household finances may take some of the heat out of the market.”

Alan Fitzpatrick, from mortgage company Habito, said: “Mortgage applicants’ affordability is likely to decline in the coming months. Even though average wage growth picked up in January, it failed to keep up with inflation.

“The Consumer Price Inflation report published this morning revealed that inflation has hit a 30-year high of 5.5%.”

