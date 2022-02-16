Average price of some household items ‘has surged by nearly 50% since 2020’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Average price of some household items ‘has surged by nearly 50% since 2020’

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 1.07pm
The average price for a washing machine has increased (Yui Mok/PA)
Households face paying nearly 50% more typically for some items than they would have done at the start of 2020, analysis by a comparison website suggests.

PriceRunner looked at thousands of products to find out where there have been some particularly big price surges.

Christine Gouldthorp, a consumer expert at PriceRunner, said: “Our analysis showed that washing machines, cookers, alcohol and even toys increased significantly in price over the past two years, some product categories by almost 50%.”

The website found that the average price for a washing machine has increased by 46% or £152 between January 2020 and February 2022.

The average price for a washing machine back in January 2020 was £327 but it has since ballooned to £479, according to the figures given to the PA news agency.

The average price for a cooker meanwhile has increased by 25% or £309 over the same period, from £1,248 in January 2020 to £1,557 in February 2022.

The typical price charged for a tumble dryer, or a TV, has typically increased by £70, PriceRunner found.

Tablets have increased by a similar amount and are £68 more expensive on average than they were in January 2020.

The average price of a toy has increased from £17 to £20.

PriceRunner did find that the average prices of some items had decreased.

Dishwashers are now £44 cheaper on average than in January 2020, while freezers are £14 less expensive, it found.

Laptops are also £14 less expensive typically than at the start of 2020, according to the website.

Here is how average prices have increased in various shopping categories since January 2020, according to PriceRunner, with the average price in February 2022 and the change in cash and percentage terms:

– Washing machine, £479, £152, 46%

– Cooker, £1,557, £309, 25%

– Beer, spirits, cider and non-alcoholic drinks, £41, £8, 24%

– Tablet, £409, £68, 20%

– Toy, £20, £3, 18%

– Tumble dryer, £459, £70, 18%

– TV, £722, £70, 11%

– Lawn mower, £378, £35, 10%

– Mobile phone, £196, £16, 9%

– Vacuum cleaner, £178, £12, 7%

– Game console, £244, £12, 5%

– Garden power tool, £199, £7, 4%

– Printer, £460, £16, 4%

Here is how some average prices have decreased since January 2020, according to PriceRunner, with the average price in February 2022 and the change in cash and percentage terms:

– Dishwasher, £442, minus £44, minus 9%

– Freezer, £421, minus £14, minus 3%

– Shoes, £80, minus £1, minus 1%

– Laptop, £933, minus £14, minus 1%

– Oven, £516, minus £7, minus 1%

