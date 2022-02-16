Former Tory MSP steps down as Scottish leader of Reform Party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Tory MSP steps down as Scottish leader of Reform Party

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 1.27pm
Michelle Ballantyne was appointed leader of the party in 2021 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Michelle Ballantyne was appointed leader of the party in 2021 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former Tory MSP Michelle Ballantyne has stepped down as the head of the Reform Party in Scotland, according to reports.

Ms Ballantyne told the Herald she was quitting to focus on the multimillion-pound restoration of The Haining country house and estate in Selkirk – of which she is a trustee and chief executive officer.

The former MSP told the newspaper: “I am the Trustee and CEO of The Haining in Selkirk which is run voluntarily for the benefit of the people.

“We are currently under way with the renovation of the mansion house as well as completing the improvement of the grounds – 160 acres – and implementation of the business sustainability plan that I wrote at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Needless to say it’s a big job and the funders wanted reassurance of my commitment and time so I felt that it was important to focus my energies for a while, so I have stood down from leadership of Reform UK Scotland.”

Ms Ballantyne became an MSP in 2017 after fellow Tory Rachael Hamilton vacated her regional list seat to fight a by-election.

In early 2020, she was defeated by Jackson Carlaw in her bid for the leadership of the party north of the border.

By November that year, she had quit the party and sat in Holyrood as an independent until she lost her seat in 2021.

Ms Ballantyne became leader of Reform UK – which was originally set up by Nigel Farage as the Brexit Party before it re-branded – in January 2021.

