Cabinet Office asks Met if 300 ‘partygate’ photos will be published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Cabinet Office asks Met if 300 ‘partygate’ photos will be published

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 1.41pm Updated: February 16 2022, 1.49pm
Number 10 Downing Street (James Manning/PA)
Number 10 Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

The Cabinet Office has sought to clarify with the Metropolitan Police whether it will publish more than 300 photos received as part of the inquiry into alleged parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall.

The force is unlikely to reveal the names of any individuals hit with fines linked to the 12 gatherings under investigation, as the identity of people issued with a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) is not usually disclosed by police.

It is understood the Cabinet Office is now seeking to clarify whether the photos sent to the Met as part of its inquiry will be made public, given that they could potentially identify those involved.

The Met declined to comment, and it is not thought the Cabinet Office has yet received a response to its query.

More than 300 photos and 500 pages of information were given to the force by the Cabinet Office last month.

ITV News reported the query was lodged by the department’s liaison unit, which is separate to senior civil servant Sue Gray’s investigations team.

The Cabinet Office said it will not comment on an ongoing investigation.

It follow reports that a Q&A sheet was sent by the liaison unit to Government officials caught up in the inquiry, detailing certain aspects of what information will and will not be published by the police over the course of their investigation.

The document, cited by The Daily Telegraph, reportedly suggests the number of fines issued for the alleged parties – if any – will be made public by the Met.

Scotland Yard is also expected to publish its reasons for issuing any tickets, according to the advice sheet.

Downing Street partygate
The Met is investigating a number of gatherings (James Manning/PA)

However, officials were reportedly told the names of those receiving FPNs – if such fines are imposed – will not be revealed and their details will not be shared with the Civil Service.

The Met confirmed a document had been drawn up by the Cabinet Office to brief staff and it was “consulted on those aspects relevant to its investigation and legal processes”.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Prime Minister is working with a personal lawyer on his response to the police investigation.

According to ITV News, Mr Johnson’s legal advisers believe that if he can prove he did not get drunk at any of the events he allegedly attended, and resumed normal prime ministerial duties afterwards, he may be able to make the case they were part of his working day.

The PM previously admitted he was present for 25 minutes at the notorious “bring your own booze” gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, but said he thought it was a “work event” to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

Boris Johnson
The PM previously admitted he was briefly present at a gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Downing Street has also admitted staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room in June 2020 in what was reportedly a surprise get-together for the Prime Minister.

The Met has sent a questionnaire to approximately 50 people as it conducts its inquiry, titled Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken in Downing Street and across Whitehall.

Mr Johnson received his questionnaire on Friday. Downing Street has since said his responses will not be made public.

Asked about reports the PM requested that police write directly to his lawyer, rather than to him, No 10 said on Monday it would not get into any more detail about “what legal advice the Prime Minister has or hasn’t received”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier