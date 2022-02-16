Ukrainians more interested in Eurovision than Russia threat, says Briton in Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukrainians more interested in Eurovision than Russia threat, says Briton in Kyiv

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 2.19pm
A view of Ukraine’s national flag above the capital Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
A view of Ukraine's national flag above the capital Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

A Briton living in Kyiv has claimed locals are more interested in the country’s Eurovision hopes than the threat of a Russian invasion.

Daniel Williams, 45, who is originally from the Isle of Wight and now lives in Kyiv as a business investor, said it would take Russian “hardware” crossing the border into Ukraine for most people to leave their homes.

“People here are more interested in why their Eurovision winner might not be allowed to compete in May and people are more excited about Champions League football than Russian invasions,” Mr Williams told the PA news agency.

Daniel Williams said he did not know any British nationals who had chosen to leave Ukraine (Daniel Williams/PA)

Alina Pash won the country’s Eurovision selection show, but the 28-year-old singer is now being investigated over a visit she made to Russian-occupied Crimea in 2015.

Ukraine’s national broadcaster UA:PBC has suspended the signing of the agreement for her to be the country’s representative, according to the BBC.

Mr Williams added that his car was packed in preparation to leave Ukraine, but “we aren’t quite ready to abandon friends, families and businesses just yet”.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warned on Wednesday that Russia had “a very significant force … that would overwhelm Ukraine should it be deployed” and reiterated advice from the Foreign Office, saying British nationals should “seek to either leave or avoid travel to Ukraine”.

Mr Williams said he did not know any British nationals who had chosen to leave the country.

“I think most people are saying it will take news of Russian hardware moving across a border at this point to move them,” he said.

“I know 300 to 350 locals and probably 40 to 50 expats and not one has left.”

Describing the atmosphere in Kyiv, he said: “We are at record Covid numbers, so it is a bit quieter than normal but that’s almost certainly because half the city is working from home at the moment.”

Stuart McKenzie, who also lives in Kyiv, told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday that Ukrainians were “not naive to the fact of how serious the situation is”.

Mr McKenzie added: “If we panicked every time something like this has happened, it would ruin the economy even more and that’s exactly what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wants.”

Mr Wallace, who is in Brussels for talks with fellow Nato defence ministers, said there needed to be “clear de-escalation” in the removal of Russian troops from the border.

Russia’s defence ministry has claimed troops are returning to base following the conclusion of military exercises, but Mr Wallace said he had not seen “evidence of withdrawal”.

He told Sky News: “I think what we haven’t seen is evidence of withdrawal that has been claimed by the Kremlin, in fact we’ve seen continued build-up of things like field hospitals and strategic weapons systems.”

