SNP calls for more funding for Trading Standards to deal with Brexit checks

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 6.46pm
The SNP says there is an ever-increasing burden on Trading Standards Scotland as a result of Brexit and coronavirus checks required (National Trading Standards/PA)
The SNP says there is an ever-increasing burden on Trading Standards Scotland as a result of Brexit and coronavirus checks required (National Trading Standards/PA)

The SNP has called for more money for Trading Standards Scotland from the UK Government to carry out an “ever-increasing burden” of checks.

Funding for the organisation responsible for ensuring businesses are complying with regulations fell by £1.9 million between 2010-11 and 2020-21, from £34.7 million to £32.8 million.

There has also been a 32% decrease in the number of staff over the last nine years, according to a workforce survey carried out in 2021.

The SNP is now calling for urgent additional funding for the organisation ahead of more Brexit rules and checks coming into effect later this year.

SNP MSP Fiona Hyslop said more money was needed to fund Trading Standards Scotland as a result of Brexit (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

From July, certification and physical checks will be introduced for all remaining regulated animal by-products, plant products and all meat, with full safety and security declarations required for imports.

SNP MSP Fiona Hyslop, who has written to Cosla and the Scottish Funding Council about improving training and recruitment, said: “A year on from Scotland being dragged out the EU, trade changes and the damaging impacts are continuing to pile up as many of the changes that have been delayed start to take effect.

“Trading Standards has an ageing workforce and reduced numbers at a time when Brexit and other issues – like environmental standards and providing Covid compliance support for health and safety colleagues – are an ever-increasing burden.

“The Tories have not only cut their budget by around £2 million, but they are demanding more from the service to manage the impacts of Brexit.”

Ms Hyslop added: “We, as consumers, are the ones who get hit by the effects of this under resourcing –  the British Toy and Hobby Association’s findings that nearly half of children toys were deemed unsafe for a child to play with is one example.

“The UK Government must take responsibility for the effect of Brexit, which the people of Scotland did not vote for, and the impact of their underfunding of the service.

“It is clear as day that there are not enough officers to cope with the level of work.

“So if we want Trading Standards Scotland to be effective in the essential work they carry out then the UK Government must urgently increase funding for the service.”

