UK and Australia set to agree £25m security deal to strengthen partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK and Australia set to agree £25m security deal to strengthen partnership

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 9.31pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison were due to discuss strengthening bilateral relations on Wednesday evening (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison were due to discuss strengthening bilateral relations on Wednesday evening (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Prime Minister is set to sign off on a £25 million security package with Australia as the UK looks to build on its defence pact with Canberra.

Boris Johnson is due to speak to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a video call on Wednesday evening to agree further bilateral co-operation with its Commonwealth ally, with Britain stepping up its investment in the Indo-Pacific as part of a wider shift in foreign policy.

The expected announcement comes less than six months after Australia, the UK and the US signed up to a pact, dubbed Aukus, to develop nuclear-powered submarines for Canberra in a bid to increase joint naval activity in the region.

Mr Johnson said Wednesday’s latest agreement was part of “forging a new partnership from a historic alliance”.

The UK investment will see £25 million committed to projects in the region designed to “strengthen resilience in cyberspace, state threats and maritime security”, Downing Street said.

The deal is about the UK positioning to be the “European partner of choice in the Indo-Pacific”, according to officials, as Western attention turns to dealing with concerns about China’s growing influence.

The UK Government’s defence and foreign policy integrated review published last year announced a “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific, pledging more involvement in the region, starting with aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth’s deployment through the Mediterranean, Middle East and Asia during the second half of 2021.

The Prime Minister said: “The UK and Australia are working together to enhance regional security in the Indo-Pacific, drive innovation in science and green technology and boost opportunities for our businesses and citizens.

The UK and US have entered a pact with Australia to provide its navy with nuclear-powered submarines
The UK and US have entered a pact with Australia to provide its navy with nuclear-powered submarines (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Our nations are forging a new partnership from a historic alliance, fit for the next century and grounded in our shared priorities on security, democracy and free and fair trade.”

Mr Johnson was also expected to discuss the current tension between Russia and Ukraine with his Australian counterpart.

Furthermore, the conversation between the two leaders was scheduled to see them agree to increase co-operation on science and technology through a new Science Partnership Series.

The pair will aim to build on the Australia-UK free trade deal sealed in December, with Mr Johnson set to welcome new investments in both countries.

The developments relate to Australian fintech firm PEXA expanding into the UK as its first international market, while UK energy company Octopus is creating a greenfield renewables project.

Octopus Australia is partnering with an indigenous business group to create “desert springs Octopus”, a project worth £26 billion over 10 years that will deliver wind, solar and hydrogen energy, No 10 said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier