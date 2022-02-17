Online classroom shows older pupils more likely to misunderstand lessons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Online classroom shows older pupils more likely to misunderstand lessons

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 12.03am
(PA)
(PA)

Older secondary pupils are more likely to misunderstand what they have learned in lessons than younger peers, new research shows.

In analysis of nearly 100 million pupil quiz responses, captured through online classroom Oak National academy during 2021, researchers found that comprehension declined with age.

Primary pupils performing better than secondary peers in post-lesson quizzes, while the youngest pupils in Key Stage 1 performed best of all, research from education website SchoolDash found.

Pupils’ performance in exit quizzes particularly declined in maths and science as pupils got older, whereas in some subjects, such as geography and RE, there was more consistency across age groups.

For example, 87% of Key Stage 1 pupils gave correct answers in a post-lesson maths quiz compared with 67% in Key Stage 4.

And 84% gave correct answers in science at Key Stage 1 compared with 69% in Key Stage 4.

At Key Stage 3, 65% gave correct answers for both science and maths.

It also found that pupils did better in their post-lesson “exit quizzes” than if they were tested on the previous lesson’s work at the start of the next lesson.

Across all ages, pupils studying Latin had the highest number of correct answers on average in exit quizzes, while PE had the lowest.

GCSE pupils were most likely to give correct answers on what they had just learned in English, and least likely to give correct answers on art and design.

The research also measured how well pupils remembered content they had answered correctly from a previous quiz at the start of the next lesson. Pupils of all ages tended to remember content from maths, whereas some subjects such as history fared less well.

SchoolDash founder Timo Hannay said: “I suspect that a lot of these [subjects] are not just what kids struggled with during lockdown or while they were doing online learning. This is what kids struggle with full stop.”

“With so many things that have happened with the pandemic, when we’re talking about educational disparities and trying to close gaps, it holds lessons for the new normal beyond the pandemic,” he said, adding that the data could help teachers focus their efforts on an “ongoing” basis and not just during education recovery.

Mr Hannay said that the lower scores for older pupils made sense given that the content they covered was more complex, but that this could be used by teachers to focus support.

Oak National principal Matt Hood said: “When it comes to GCSE revision, teachers know their pupils best and exam preparation will be largely guided by that knowledge.

“But we hope teachers find this analysis useful too. In particular they can use the interactive analysis to identify the individual topics where GCSE pupils on average tend to underperform when tested which could also help prioritise review and revision.

“Pupils coming up for GCSEs have endured significant disruption over the last two years. Ofqual and the exam boards are taking that into account this summer with advance information and more generous grading which hopefully provides some reassurance.”

