London faces ‘pivotal moment’ in efforts to tackle air pollution, says mayor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

London faces ‘pivotal moment’ in efforts to tackle air pollution, says mayor

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 6.01am
The mayor of London said tackling air pollution had been a priority for him since he was first elected (Victoria Jones/PA)
The mayor of London said tackling air pollution had been a priority for him since he was first elected (Victoria Jones/PA)

London mayor Sadiq Khan is calling for health workers to play a greater role informing patients of the risk of air pollution and how to protect themselves.

Mr Khan is convening a summit on clean air and health in the capital which is expected to hear from speakers including the Government’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and environment minister Jo Churchill.

The meeting is also set to hear from Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah whose daughter Ella was nine-years-old when she suffered a fatal asthma attack nine years ago this week.

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah
Ella’s death was linked to her exposure to severe air pollution (Family Handout/PA)

Her death was later linked by a coroner to her exposure to severe air pollution from living 25 metres from the South Circular in Lewisham, London.

The coroner’s report, published last year, set out the need for government, the NHS and health and care professionals to do more to raise awareness of the serious health effects of air pollution, which will be discussed at the summit.

Mr Khan will tell those attending they are facing a “pivotal moment” in efforts to tackle the triple dangers to health of Londoners and the economy, of toxic air pollution, climate change and congestion.

It is expected to discuss a review of the existing pollution alerts systems, developing guidance for doctors and nurses to help them raise the issues of air pollution with their patients and steps the NHS and wider healthcare system can take.

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah
Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said eight to 12 children died every year from asthma in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

City Hall is also publishing updated air quality guides for local officials, with specific information on air pollution levels in each borough, including around priority sites such as schools, hospitals and care homes, and data on health impacts.

Mr Khan said: “We are facing a pivotal moment in our efforts to tackle the triple dangers of toxic air pollution, climate change and congestion and make London a green, fairer and safer city.”

He said tackling air pollution had been a priority for him since he was first elected, but the inquest into Ella’s death had underlined the need to do much more to warn Londoners about the effects of air pollution.

“We simply don’t have time to waste – deadly air pollution is permanently damaging the lungs of young Londoners and affecting older people who are more vulnerable to the impacts of poor air quality.

“This is also about social justice. We know pollution hits the poorest Londoners, who are least likely to own a car, the hardest, which is why I’m doing everything I can to improve air quality and protect the health of all Londoners.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan
London mayor Sadiq Khan said ‘we simply don’t have time to waste’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, BreatheLife ambassador and founder of the Ella Roberta Family Foundation, said: “This week was the ninth anniversary of my daughter’s passing.

“The coroner’s inquest showed without a doubt that air pollution from the traffic near our home contributed to Ella’s severe asthma, and that without it Ella would still be alive today.

“The coroner set out clear recommendations on how the UK’s national and local governments and health professionals can prevent future deaths like Ella’s.

“In London, eight to 12 children die from asthma every year. That is unacceptable, and it’s time we act to save their lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier