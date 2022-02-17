GCHQ chief briefs key industries about cyber risk as tensions mount over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GCHQ chief briefs key industries about cyber risk as tensions mount over Ukraine

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 4.47pm
Sir Jeremy Fleming (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sir Jeremy Fleming (Joe Giddens/PA)

Critical industries and organisations have been briefed on the need to bolster cyber defences because of the risk of an attack linked to the Ukraine crisis.

Although there is not thought to be a specific threat, the head of GCHQ spoke to representatives from key sectors to highlight advice issued about protecting their systems.

Hackers linked to Russia have been blamed for a string of major cyber attacks by US and British intelligence agencies in recent years.

As tensions have increased in eastern Europe, Ukraine’s banks and defence ministry have been targeted by online attacks.

In response to the crisis, GCHQ director Sir Jeremy Fleming spoke to representatives of critical national infrastructure organisations to “press home our advice at this time of uncertainty”, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said.

Critical infrastructure covers organisations including the emergency services, energy and nuclear power, food supply, transport, communications and defence.

The talks were “not based on any specific intelligence but a general warning”, a source said.

