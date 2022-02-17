Number of green jobs in Scotland falls again, ONS figures reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Number of green jobs in Scotland falls again, ONS figures reveal

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 5.22pm Updated: February 17 2022, 7.46pm
Jobs and turnover in Scotland’s low carbon and renewable energy economy both fell, ONS figures show (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jobs and turnover in Scotland’s low carbon and renewable energy economy both fell, ONS figures show (Danny Lawson/PA)

The number of green jobs in Scotland has fallen again with businesses making less money, official figures suggest.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates reveal that employment in the low carbon and renewable energy sector dropped from 21,400 full-time jobs in 2019 to 20,500 in 2020.

It is the fourth consecutive year that job numbers have decreased, down from 24,000 in 2016.

Scottish business turnover in the low carbon and renewable energy economy was estimated to be £5.5 billion as part of the £41.2 billion recorded across the UK.

Turnover was down from £5.7 billion the year before, with the UK-wide figure down from £42.6 billion in 2019.

The ONS figures define the low carbon and renewable energy sector as businesses in one of 17 industries, including offshore and onshore wind, hydropower, nuclear, low-emission vehicles and carbon capture.

Responding to the figures, the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) said a lack of a coherent industrial strategy was responsible for the decline of green jobs.

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said: “Workers were promised the Saudi Arabia of renewables, but all they got was a desert.

“We are getting sick and tired of reading promises of a bright new green jobs future when the truth is we have fewer than we did eight years ago, and the number continues to fall.

“We may have a massive share of Europe’s installed onshore wind capacity, but we don’t manufacture turbines.

“And we may have some of Europe’s largest offshore wind farms, but we barely fabricate any jackets.

“We need a new strategy, and we need it urgently.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are fully committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2045 and transforming Scotland into a fairer, greener and more prosperous country.

“That is why we have committed £2 billion in low carbon funding to invest in new measures to end Scotland’s contribution to climate change and create green jobs.

“Creating, supporting and monitoring green jobs through initiatives like the Just Transition Fund for the north east and Moray and the Green Jobs Fund will be vital in helping Scotland to secure a truly just transition to net zero, with no person or region left behind.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier