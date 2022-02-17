Glasgow announces 3% council tax rise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glasgow City Council is the latest local authority to announce it is imposing a 3% council tax rise in April.

Council tax was frozen across Scotland last year but Finance Secretary Kate Forbes gave local authorities the freedom to increase it as much as they liked for the 2022 financial year.

Ms Forbes did announce a £150 council tax rebate or discount for homes in bands A to D and for people who qualify for reduced rates amid a cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills.

Councils had criticised a £371 million real-terms funding cut in this year’s SNP-Green draft budget, with umbrella group Cosla warning large tax hikes were inevitable.

The Finance Secretary subsequently announced an additional £120 million to try to avoid “inflation-busting” council tax rises and to support people with the cost of living.

But Scotland’s largest council, Glasgow, has now confirmed that council tax will increase by 3%, following Edinburgh and East Lothian whose councils also passed similar levels of tax rises.

In total, the city expects to raise just over £321 million in council tax in the next year, with the 3% increase in council tax taking band D charges to £1,428 – £42 more than in 2021-22.

SNP councillor and treasurer Ricky Bell said: “The last two years have been among the most difficult our city has faced and the importance of our communities and our neighbourhoods in all of our lives has become clearer than ever.

“The investment we’re making in our communities through this budget may not quite signal a return to normal but will help residents recover confidence and satisfaction with their neighbourhoods.

“That means putting resources closer to communities to deal with repairs and enhancements to local infrastructure – and it means spending on local parks and green spaces; deep cleans in our neighbourhoods where the pandemic has disrupted routine services.

“And because communities are about people, rather than just places, we’re finding extra resources to help those most at risk of struggling with the rising cost of energy bills and support financial inclusion.”

Green co-convenor Martha Wardrop said: “As well as confirming the funding to keep all local libraries open, it will also allocate more than £1 million to reopen community centres and public halls, and £650,000 to reopen the much-loved St Mungo’s Museum and Provand’s Lordship.

“Finally, in responding to the climate and nature emergencies, it will design a free public transport pilot, increase recycling investment, and create a wildflower action plan for the whole city.”