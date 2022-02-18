EU will be united in ‘strong response’ to any invasion of Ukraine, says Irish PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

EU will be united in ‘strong response’ to any invasion of Ukraine, says Irish PM

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 6.17pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)

The European Union will be united in its “very strong response” to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Irish premier has said.

Micheal Martin made the comments after EU leaders met this week to discuss the latest developments in Brussels.

Mr Martin said he will work with his EU colleagues to respond to any threats from Russia, including any cyber security fears.

“We will make sure we have the best systems in place. We are taking all precautionary measures right now in terms of potential attacks of that kind, no matter where they emanate from,” he said in Brussels on Friday.

“In terms of sanctions, that creates challenges for all member states, but we are united in terms of having a very strong response to any invasion of the Ukraine.”

It comes as separatists in eastern Ukraine announced plans to evacuate civilians to Russia.

Mr Martin said the EU is seeking to keep the peace.

“At the moment dialogue and diplomacy is where the focus is and moves to de-escalate the situation,” he added.

“Everybody wants to avoid conflict and war and certainly the European Union is of that mind. But equally the EU is very unified and that unity will be our strength in terms of defending the best interests of Ukraine.

“The quality of life for many citizens is now impaired and from an economic perspective we want to protect Ukraine and we believe the current massing of troops to the scale that has occurred is not justifiable under any circumstances and we called for a de-escalation.

“The diplomacy will continue until that end.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier