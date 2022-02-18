PM heads to Munich hoping there is ‘still chance to avoid Ukraine bloodshed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics

PM heads to Munich hoping there is ‘still chance to avoid Ukraine bloodshed’

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 10.32pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will head to the Munich security conference on Saturday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will head to the Munich security conference on Saturday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson will tell world leaders during a visit to Germany that there is “still a chance to avoid unnecessary bloodshed” as tension continues to mount between Russia and Ukraine.

The Prime Minister will head to the Munich security conference on Saturday to discuss the crisis with his counterparts following his address to the annual summit.

The trip comes as the US warned an invasion of Ukraine could come within “several days”.

Mr Johnson has previously called the situation in eastern Europe “very grim”, with estimates that 150,000 Russian troops are posted around Ukraine’s borders.

But the Downing Street incumbent stressed before his departure to Bavaria that “diplomacy can still prevail” if western leaders unite to demonstrate to Moscow that it would face a “high price” for any incursion.

He said: “There is still a chance to avoid unnecessary bloodshed, but it will require an overwhelming display of western solidarity beyond anything we have seen in recent history.

“Allies need to speak with one voice to stress to President Putin the high price he will pay for any further Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Diplomacy can still prevail.

“That is the message I will take to Munich today as we redouble our efforts to prevent a grave miscalculation which would devastate Ukraine, Russia and the rest of Europe.”

Ukraine Tensions
There are worries that Russia could invade Ukraine in a matter of days (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Western allies have been given further cause for concern this week after intelligence reported that 7,000 troops have arrived on the border in recent days, despite the Kremlin insisting it was withdrawing some military presence.

Field hospitals and pontoon bridges have also been spotted close to the divide between the two countries, with increased activity in the separatist-held area of Ukraine, including a strong explosion being reported in the centre of the city of Donetsk on Friday.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has insisted that large-scale military exercises with Belarusian forces close to the Ukrainian border are “purely defensive” and do not represent a threat to any other country.

