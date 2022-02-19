MI5 boss: Struggle against hostile nations is undermined by outdated laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MI5 boss: Struggle against hostile nations is undermined by outdated laws

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 1.32am
MI5 director general Ken McCallum has warned that the UK’s espionage laws are not equip to deal with modern threats (Yui Mok/PA)
MI5 director general Ken McCallum has warned that the UK’s espionage laws are not equip to deal with modern threats (Yui Mok/PA)

The director general of MI5 has pushed for an overhaul of the UK’s espionage laws to combat what he called a “struggle” for the country’s “values” and “system”.

Although Ken McCallum said it was “important not to frame this as Cold War II” he added: “We do need to stand up for our values, for our system, for the benefits of the democratic way of life that we, and our allies, hold dear.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he said the UK’s Official Secrets Act was outdated and meant “we are in effect operating with one hand behind our backs on state threats.

“Laws that had stood the test of time over theft of state secrets are insufficient to deal with the more nuanced interconnected world in which we all live,” he said.

Ken McCallum
MI5 director general Ken McCallum (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We don’t have in my view sufficient legal powers to deal with some of what we are now seeing.

“With state threats we seek to do everything we can to make the UK resilient but in many cases we don’t have the ability to bring prosecutions in the criminal courts, for example it is not presently a criminal offence to be a covert agent of a foreign power.”

The Government has already outlined plans to reform the Official Secrets Act, which it has also called outdated.

The plans include replacing the word “enemy” with “foreign power” and including cases of espionage as crimes regardless of whether the individual is a British citizen.

Boris Johnson has also pledged to introduce a Bill creating a criminal offence if individuals working on behalf of foreign governments do not register their presence.

Mr McCallum said that “espionage and interference” from a number of “powerful nations” had become increasingly common in recent years.

He said: “We need to be clear that there is in effect a contest of different worlds now taking place, sometimes visibly, sometimes invisibly, between the liberal democrat model West and the more authoritarian model nations.

“What we are dealing with won’t, I don’t think, become a confrontation of the sort our grandparents would recognise. [And] the UK does not need to cut itself off from the world.

MI5 building
MI5 building (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“But we do need to be clear that standing up for our values and our way of life matters and sometimes that involves tough choices.”

He said that MPs should expect more security alerts like the one released by MI5 about Christine Lee last month and claimed that both Russia and China were attempting to access advisers close to the Prime Minister.

MI5 took the rare action of circulating a warning to MPs that Christine Lee – a prominent London-based solicitor – had been engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of China’s ruling communist regime.

