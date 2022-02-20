Boris Johnson refuses to commit to resigning if found to have broken the law

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson has said he “can’t comment about a process that is under way” when asked if he would resign if he is found to have broken lockdown laws.

The Prime Minister handed a legal questionnaire to police on Friday regarding claims that lockdown-busting parties were held in Downing Street. The content of his questionnaire response has not been made public.

Speaking in an interview with BBC One’s Sunday Morning Programme, Mr Johnson was also asked if he could understand many people’s doubts about his explanations of gatherings held in No 10.

“There is simply not a bean I can tell you about that,” he responded.

The Prime Minister apologised in the Commons for attending one of the events but said he thought it would classify as a work event (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament)

Speaking of the police investigation and criticism from his own party members, Mr Johnson said: “I am fortunate to live in a democracy. I am fortunate to be the PM of a free independent democratic country where people can take that sort of decision, and where I do face that sort of pressure, that’s a wonderful thing.”

Metropolitan Police are investigating 12 events allegedly attended by Government figures during lockdowns, including as many as six that the Prime Minister is reported to have attended.

Officers involved with Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken in Downing Street and across Whitehall, sent formal questionnaires to approximately 50 people as they look into the details of alleged Covid rule-breaking.