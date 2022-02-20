Johnson concedes sanctions ‘may not be enough’ to prevent war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson concedes sanctions ‘may not be enough’ to prevent war in Ukraine

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 10.52am Updated: February 20 2022, 1.26pm
Russian marines take their position during military drills in Belarus (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP/PA)
The Prime Minister has admitted that hard-hitting financial sanctions may not be enough to prevent Russian president Vladimir Putin from signing off an invasion of Ukraine.

Boris Johnson warned that a Russian incursion across the border into Ukraine “could be the biggest war in Europe” since the Second World War, with casualties on both sides.

The British leader, in comments made while at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, said it appeared Moscow’s plan for an offensive had “already in some senses begun”, pointing to the escalation of violence in Russian-backed separatist-held areas in eastern Ukraine.

The UK has pledged support for Kyiv through armed forces training and by sending anti-tank weapons, but Mr Johnson said, given Ukraine is not a Nato member, sanctions would be the main focus in terms of hurting Russia in the event of an invasion.

He admitted that even a joint venture by Britain and the US to prevent Russian state-linked firms from trading in pounds and dollars – a move he predicted would hit the Kremlin “very hard” – may “not be enough on its own”.

He told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “We have to accept at the moment that Vladimir Putin is possibly thinking illogically about this and doesn’t see the disaster ahead.”

Western fears about an invasion have become more pronounced in the past week, with US President Joe Biden stating on Friday he is “convinced” Mr Putin is preparing to order troops into Ukraine within days.

Mr Johnson appeared to back that conclusion, telling the BBC that is what the “evidence points to”.

With Ukraine surrounded on three sides by about 150,000 Russian soldiers, warplanes and equipment, the Prime Minister predicted a “bloody and protracted conflict” and called on his Russian counterpart to “engage in serious diplomatic conversation” to prevent a “sheer cost in human life”.

Concerns about an attack have been fuelled by rising violence in rebel-held areas of the country, with Ukraine’s military announcing that two soldiers died on Saturday as violence escalated in the east of the country between government forces and separatists – a conflict which has been going on since 2014 and seen some 14,000 people killed.

Hundreds of artillery shells have exploded along the contact line between the two sides, and thousands of people evacuated from eastern Ukraine into Russia in a move some commentators believe is designed to paint Kyiv as the aggressor.

There is anxiety that Russia, which has been carrying out military exercises across the weekend, including nuclear drills, could use the increase in tension in the separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as a pretext for an attack.

Ukraine Tensions
A Ukrainian serviceman walks inside a destroyed house near the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/PA)

The Prime Minister said: “The fact is that all the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun.

“That’s what our American friends think and you’re seeing these provocations now in Donbas – these explosions and so on – that we’ve been warning about for a long time.

“The plan that we’re seeing is for something that could be the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also appeared to raise the stakes as she claimed Mr Putin “will not stop at Ukraine”, arguing he is looking to piece the Soviet Union back together.

Speaking to the Mail On Sunday, the Cabinet minister said the West needs to “stop” Moscow in its tracks or else the Russian leader will look to “turn the clock back” by possibly annexing the Baltic states – such as Estonia and Latvia – and the Western Balkans, which includes Serbia and Albania.

One of her department ministers, James Cleverly, said he believed the US had “very credible intelligence” to suggest as many as five million people could be displaced and pushed into western Europe if Moscow and Kyiv lock horns.

The Minister for Europe told Times Radio that Ukrainians “are ready to stand and fight”, adding: “It will inevitably lead to a movement of people through a refugee move across into other parts of Europe, westwards into other parts of Europe.”

Mr Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarus president and Moscow ally, spent Saturday watching Russian forces flex their military might during massive nuclear drills, which involved multiple practice missile launches.

It is feared the exercises are a further indication that Russia is gearing up for an offensive.

But a Russian diplomat said “our drills on our territory should not worry anyone”, and accused the West of creating an “artificial crisis” in Ukraine.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, the first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations, was asked on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme whether Mr Putin is “enjoying” the international spotlight.

He replied: “I think that ‘enjoying’ is not the right word that you can use in these circumstances when we can see absolutely the lack of responsibility on behalf of Western leaders right now, and a lot of scaremongering and warmongering.

“I don’t know anybody who is enjoying this situation in Russia.”

