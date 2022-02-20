Christopher Stalford: The MLA who advocated unionism from young age

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christopher Stalford: The MLA who advocated unionism from young age

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 1.46pm
Christopher Stalford MLA has died suddenly at the age of 39 (PA)
Christopher Stalford MLA has died suddenly at the age of 39 (PA)

South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford had been an advocate for unionism from a young age.

Mr Stalford, who has died suddenly at the age of 39, was a regular contributor to politics in the media from his teenage years.

Paying tribute to the father-of-four, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party colleague was born to be a public representative.

Elected to Stormont for the first time in 2016 and re-elected in 2017, Mr Stalford was involved with the DUP since his early 20s.

Ulster Assembly election 2016
Christopher Stalford with his wife Laura and mother Karen in 2016 (Liam McBurney/PA)

He was the principle deputy speaker of the Assembly since 2020 and represented the party in south Belfast for the last six years.

Mr Stalford was married to former dental nurse Laura and they have four children, Trinity, Oliver, Cameron and Abigail – who was born in 2018.

Born in Annadale Flats in south Belfast, he was raised by his mother Karen and father Clifford.

But his father died aged 26 from a bleed on his brain when Mr Stalford was seven.

He has three siblings, Angela, Erica and Glen.

Mr Stalford attended Ulidia Primary School and Nettlefield Primary School, Wellington College and studied politics and history at Queen’s University in Belfast.

NI powersharing talks
Christopher Stalford, right, with the DUP’s Edwin Poots in June 2017 (Niall Carson/PA)

Following his graduation, Mr Stalford worked in former DUP member Jim Allister’s European office three days a week, and in Peter Weir’s Bangor office.

He then moved to the DUP press office for six years, and went on to the policy unit.

In 2005, he was elected to Belfast City Council aged 22, the youngest person on the council.

He ran for the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2007 but did not get elected, and was re-elected to the council in 2011 and 2014.

Mr Stalford was one of the first DUP MLAs to publicly declare his support for Edwin Poots’s leadership bid last year.

Ulster Assembly election 2016
Christopher Stalford after he was elected to Stormont for the first time in the 2016 election (Liam McBurney/PA)

He had been a close ally of former leader Arlene Foster before she was forced out of the top job, and said at the time that he hoped they could remain friends.

Earlier this year, Mr Stalford said he quit Twitter because the platform was “awful”.

He said the constant abuse and hatred was unhealthy.

In 2017, he faced criticism for failing to acknowledge that an Eleventh Night bonfire at Sandy Row was built too close to apartments.

The bonfire damaged the homes of Belfast residents, cracking windows at the Victoria Place apartments.

Speaking during an interview in 2018, Mr Stalford said he would “never leave or be pushed out” if a united Ireland happened.

He described Northern Ireland as his home, and said his family have lived in the province for hundreds of years.

