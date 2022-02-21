Older Scots and the most vulnerable to receive second Covid booster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elderly Scots and those classed as being at the highest risk of becoming severely ill with coronavirus are to be offered a second booster jag next month.

Appointments for the spring booster dose will be offered to those aged 75 and over, as will as those living in care homes for older people, and those aged 12 and above who are immunosuppressed.

The vaccinations will be given at least 24 weeks after their most recent jag, with the first appointments to take place in the second week of March.

It comes after the latest guidance was announced by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said vaccination was the ‘most effective tool’ in the fight against Covid-19 (Mhairi Edwards/The Courier/PA)

Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said: “We know that these high priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from Covid-19, and I therefore welcome the further advice from the JCVI and confirm Scotland will offer a further dose to these people from next month.”

He added: “Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus, and that will continue to be the case.

“I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Nicola Steedman, said Scotland’s vaccination programme had been “highly successful” so far, with 85% of those eligible having had a booster or third dose vaccination and the World Health Organisation estimating vaccination has saved some 28,000 lives to date in Scotland.

But she added: “The degree of protection offered by the vaccines wanes over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid-19 for those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus.

The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.”

Prof Steedman said: “The primary aim of the Covid-19 vaccination programme continues to be the prevention of severe disease, hospitalisation and mortality, arising from Covid-19.

“I encourage anyone who is still to have any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”