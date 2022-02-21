Liz Truss: UK will announce new sanctions against Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Liz Truss: UK will announce new sanctions against Russia

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 9.33pm Updated: February 21 2022, 10.47pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered Russian forces to keep peace in eastern Ukraine (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered Russian forces to keep peace in eastern Ukraine (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The UK will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday “in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said.

It comes as the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin is ordering Russian forces to “maintain peace” in eastern Ukraine.

According to reports, the peacekeeping operation is in two regions which the Russian president earlier said he would recognise as breakaway republics.

Boris Johnson had said the decision from Mr Putin to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk was an “ill omen” and a flagrant breach of international law.

At a Downing Street press conference on Monday, he said: “This is plainly in breach of international law, it’s a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine.

“It is a repudiation of the Minsk process and the Minsk Agreements.

“I think it’s a very ill omen and a very dark sign.”

Mr Johnson said he would speak to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, “and offer him the support of the United Kingdom”.

Ms Truss tweeted about the new sanctions on Monday evening after saying Mr Putin’s actions could not be allowed to go “unpunished”.

Ukraine crisis
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the UK will impose new sanctions on Russia (Rob Pinney/PA)

“Tomorrow we will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.

The Foreign Secretary went on to say on Twitter that she spoke to Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, following “Russia’s latest assault on Ukrainian sovereignty”.

“We agreed (the UK) and (the EU) will coordinate to deliver swift sanctions against Putin’s regime and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine,” she said.

In addition, Ms Truss said she spoke to the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, to give her “full support to Ukraine”, adding that the pair “discussed the sanctions (the) UK will be imposing on Russia together with our allies”.

Earlier, she said the recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic as independent states “demonstrates Russia’s decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialogue”.

“We will co-ordinate our response with allies,” she said.

“We will not allow Russia’s violation of its international commitments to go unpunished.”

The European Union also announced it would impose sanctions in response to Russia’s recognition of the two states.

In a joint statement, European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council president, Charles Michel, said it was an “illegal act”.

Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said: “This further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party.”

The Commons heard on Monday evening that Mr Putin’s decision to recognise the two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine had “dangerous parallels” to Nazi Germany’s actions prior to the Second World War.

Conservative MP, Sir Bill Cash, said: “This evening, Mr Putin has recognised the two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent states with dangerous parallels to Germany’s recognition of the Sudetenland in 1938.”

Sir Bill suggested a further statement to Parliament was required from the UK Government in response to changes in the Ukrainian situation.

Meanwhile, the PA news agency understands a Royal Navy destroyer that was due to deploy to the Mediterranean amid tensions with Russia has suffered a technical defect, delaying its departure.

HMS Diamond was due to leave its home base of Portsmouth on February 17, but its departure was initially delayed due to Storm Eunice.

The Type 45 destroyer has now experienced a small defect and is expected to leave on Wednesday, almost one week after it was intended to.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “HMS Diamond is continuing preparations for her planned operational tasking, in line with previous announcements, including undertaking a minor repair.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier